As someone who grew up obsessively watching Disney Channel, I still remember the episodes of Hannah Montana where Miley Cyrus’ little sis Noah made cameos. Just five at the time, Noah played various small roles in the series, such as “little shopper” and “girl with ice cream.” Needless to say, the now-24-year-old, who is also the daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, isn’t new to the entertainment scene. And though she’s long been known as the baby of the famous Cyrus clan, the Nashville-born talent is coming into her own as a musician (she already has one Grammy nomination) and bonafide fashion girl.

Perhaps you’ve been hearing her name more than ever due to Tish Cyrus’ marriage with Prison Break star Dominic Purcell (they tied the knot in August 2023), who the youngest family member was allegedly romantically linked to before her mother. But rumor mill aside, the “Everybody Needs Someone” singer has been making major waves this year, having made multiple appearances at Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024. She sat front-row at Ottolinger, Marine Serre, and Vetements and even took to the catwalk at the Avellano show.

What else do you need to know about Noah? Scroll ahead for more facts.

She Was Born In 2000

Eric Charbonneau/WireImage/Getty Images

Noah was born on January 8, 2000, in Nashville, Tennessee, where she lived until her family moved to Los Angeles, California, in the mid-2000s. In addition to Miley, Noah has a brother, Braison, half-sister Brandi, and half-brother Christopher Cody. She attended Brighton Hall School in Burbank, which boasts other famous alums like Janet Jackson, Blake Lively, and Sydney Sweeney. Prior to her guest appearances on Hannah Montana, Cyrus made her acting debut at age two on her father’s sitcom, Doc.

She’s Engaged To Pinkus

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment

In April 2023, Cyrus debuted her new beau, Pinkus, a German fashion designer, on TikTok. She announced their engagement via Instagram in June, a month after he popped the question. “The greatest moment of my entire life was saying 'yes' to spending the rest of ours together,” she captioned the now-deleted post (they are still very much together). “This past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and I wish I could never leave this time.” No details have been shared on when the two are officially tying the knot, but considering Hollywood’s history of super short engagements, it could be any day now.

She Kicked Off Her Music Career In 2016

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

When she was 16, Cyrus dropped her first single, “Make Me (Cry),” in collaboration with singer and producer Labyrinth, which she performed at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2017. After releasing several singles over the years (some popular ones being “July” and “This is Us”), Cyrus shared her debut album, The Hardest Part, in July 2022.

She Was Nominated For A Grammy

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

In 2020, the musician, who was 20 at the time, became the youngest Cyrus to be nominated for a 2021 Grammy. She was up for Best New Artist following the release of her EP, The End of Everything. “I’ve always known the importance, the weight, and the honor that it holds to be nominated for or to receive a Grammy,” she told Billboard. Though Megan Thee Stallion ended up taking home the award, it was no doubt a special moment for Cyrus as her father was also a nominee for the category in 1993.

She Made Her Runway Debut In 2023

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment

Two days after sharing her engagement with the world, Cyrus made her runway debut at Marine Serre’s Spring/Summer 2024 at Paris Fashion Week, wearing a nude-and-black bodysuit featuring the label’s signature crescent moon pattern. “Thank you so much to Marine Serre and her entire team who is so loving and welcoming for this experience and opportunity. What an honor it is for me to have walked my first show for you,” she wrote on Instagram after the presentation.