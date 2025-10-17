It was a big night in 90210 for Sofia Richie Grainge on Thursday Oct. 15 as the influencer celebrated her pregnancy with friends and supporters at a brand launch party hosted adjacent to Sotheby’s. Earlier that day, SRG, her first-ever fashion endeavor, had landed on Revolve and FWRD bringing her refined style to fans around the world.

Hours after nonchalantly showcasing her bump on Instagram to her 11 million followers, the 27-year-old hosted a crowd at a private cocktail event in Beverly Hills. Richie Grainge, who is mom to one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Eloise with husband Elliot, had rightfully joked online that she was on her way to launch her two babies. Confirming that she is four-and-a-half months pregnant, her major personal news had been kept a secret while she quietly worked on the Revolve Group-backed brand.

The reveal of the inaugural see-now-shop-now collection was hosted in a bordeaux-hued event space modeled to look like a chic lounge, with a Craig’s LA-style canopy temporarily installed above the door to welcome guests to Club SRG for one night only.

Posing against models wearing slinky jersey dresses, scarf coats, and silk separates from the line, Richie Grainge opted to take the deer-printed Blake jacket out for a test drive — pairing the statement piece with simple black trousers and OX-NY jewelry, styled by Thomas Kikis.

BFA

The line, which is rooted in seasonless classics and a neutral, versatile palette, ranges in price from $250-$1,850. Of the venture, Richie Grainge noted in a press release that the offering is “a reflection of the way [she has] always approached getting dressed; intentional, timeless, and personal.”

“I wanted to create a brand people return to season after season, with pieces built on quality and created for longevity,” she added. “Bringing SRG to life has been a vision I’ve had for years, with every detail carefully considered to create true wardrobe investments.”

Someone who was proudly in attendance — and wearing SRG on the night — was Raissa Gerona, chief brand officer at Revolve and FWRD and a champion of its stable of own-label brands including HELSA, LPA, and Cardi B’s yet-to-debut fashion and beauty project. It’s evidently been a busy week at Revolve Group HQ too — as the company was just announced as the sponsors of the LA Lakers.

Gerona praised that working with the Gen Z tastemaker on an in-house label was a no-brainer. “Sofia is an incredible collaborator, bringing her vision and perspective to every detail. From its clean lines to its classic silhouettes and refined craftsmanship, SRG is a celebration of modern femininity.”

Those in attendance at the launch soirée sipped SRG logo-dusted cocktails modeled after colorways in the collection: The Sand with vodka amaretto, vanilla, shortbread cookie, and coconut cashew cream, and Red Hue, with tequila, pomegranate, and spice. They also availed of an engraving station, allowing them to customize Jo Malone candles in time for the holiday season.

Peek inside the event below:

SRG is available to shop now.