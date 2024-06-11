Viola Davis isn’t just one of the most stylish stars over 50, she’s one of the most stylish — period. With the help of stylist Elizabeth Stewart, she always creates a major moment at fashion events and award shows, as evidenced by her black and white Ami gown and goddess-y Elie Saab at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. But even off-duty or for more laid-back appearances, she still always looks fresh and modern, and that’s because she’s never afraid to try out a trend. From her cutout Alexander McQueen at the 2021 Oscars to her powder blue shorts suit at AFI Award luncheon in 2023, many of her most memorable looks involve boldly embracing the most current cuts, colors, and silhouettes. The latest example of this? Her white crop top worn at the Literacy Partners 50th Anniversary gala on June 10.

For the charitable function, which benefits adult literacy, she wore a relaxed white suit with scrunched sleeves paired with silver heels and a coordinating clutch. Davis created an even more contemporary effect but swapping out a more traditional blouse or button down for a midriff-baring white top beneath her blazer. This look includes quite a few current trends: the color white (as seen on so many Spring/Summer 2024 runways), the slouchy fit, and the crop top. But altogether The Woman King star actually makes it feel so classic. And clearly she feels confident in what she’s wearing, because it was actually her second time sporting the combo in public. Just a few weeks ago, the L'Oréal spokeswoman wore the exact head-to-toe outfit to a brand event at Cannes.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Davis is no stranger to a belly-baring look. Just last fall, fans were similarly wowed when she shared a snap of herself from Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour wearing a bedazzled crop top (in honor of Bey’s suggested silver dress code). Her confidence is a major factor in how successfully she pulls off every single look and every single trend — and it’s what makes her such a fashion inspiration at any age.

If you’re feeling influenced by Davis’ updated twist on the white suit trend, you’re in luck. We’ve found some lookalike pieces so you can recreate it for your next chic summer event.