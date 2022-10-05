Viola Davis knows how to work a red carpet. From award shows to premieres, the Academy Award-winning actor has had no shortage of stunning looks and never fails to exude pure elegance. Recently, she embarked on a press tour for her latest film, The Woman King, taking the prime opportunity to debut a series of gorgeous beauty moments. At last night’s screening in London, Viola Davis’ bangs and sleek updo continued her winning streak, and provided plenty of fall hair inspiration in the process.

At the star-studded event, Davis appeared in a floor-length, black-and-white striped gown with floral details on one shoulder, at the waist, and along the bottom of the skirt. Her hair was styled into a sleek, voluminous bun at the top of her head with blunt, tapered bangs and plenty of shine. Rather than stop at her temples, the bangs were cut gradually longer at the sides — some might call them “bottleneck bangs” — to gently frame her face. Meanwhile, thanks to the shaping, the fringe above her eyes is the shortest section for a curved appearance. It’s a polished, modern a take on the curtain bangs trend, but more meticulously-measured and precise.

(+) Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

While exact details have yet to be revealed, the look is presumably courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Jamika Wilson, who has been Davis’ go-to throughout the high-profile The Woman King press tour.

Her makeup look was equally stunning, with smoky shadow applied in a dramatic winged-out shape and topped with glitter details. She also wore full, fluttery lashes and a neutral, nude lip shade surrounded by a bit of liner definition. Celebrity makeup artist Sergio López-Rivera, who has also been on the press tour with Davis, was most likely responsible for the look.

Throughout the promotional events for The Woman King, Davis and her glam team have created show-stopping look after show-stopping look. For an appearance on The Tonight Show, the actor wore a short, wavy bob with a dramatic side part. Her green eyeshadow, topped off with smoldering black eyeliner, was a stylish nod to her velvet gown. At Good Morning America, she wore an intricately braided topknot, bright red lipstick, and halo eyeshadow. At the film’s world premiere, her hair was styled into a gorgeous afro, and her bright pink and orange makeup look matched her vibrant strapless gown.

There’s clearly no limit to the kinds of styles Davis can wear — and her recent twist on curtain bangs is yet another testament to her versatility.