If there’s any star who has become synonymous with the slip dress, it is Victoria Beckham. Over the years, she’s worn them everywhere from Wimbledon to her son Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding. Most recently, however, she fully channeled Saint-Tropez summer vibes in a white slip dress. Beckham wore the flowing, creamy-white number on July 23 while going for a boat ride in the clear blue waters of the French Riviera. There to accompany her was David Beckham and some friends.

The long dress featured a low back with one thin strap that ran between the shoulder straps and showed off a coordinated, lace bralette that she wore beneath the frock, which comes from an unidentified designer. (However, one might surmise that the design is her own, given how frequently she reps her namesake label.) She accessorized with big, dark-tinted sunglasses, a dainty chain necklace, and a chunky, gold watch. She wore her hair away from her face, in a loose bun.

In perfect coordination, David wore a pair of cream-colored shorts, a blue-gray button-down shirt, and a gray belt, and he similarly sported a pair of dark shades. The couple was photographed walking barefoot together on the beach after their excursion.

Best Image / BACKGRID

The paparazzi snapped photos of the couple on the boat as well, in which Beckham seemed to move about comfortably in the frock. At one point, she let David carry her around, her feet filled with seaweed from the water’s edge.

(+) Best Image / BACKGRID (+) Best Image / BACKGRID INFO 1/2

By all appearances, Beckham’s exact white slip dress is not a purchasable piece. However, you can browse other similar slip dresses from TZR’s edit, below. Keep in mind that the style translates well from day-to-night, so you can likewise wear it for any off-duty occasion you please. And, if the maxi-length or all-white anything isn’t your cup of tea, you can also opt for a mini dress or a printed version to make the look your own.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.