When celebrities commemorate their birthdays, they often go one of two ways: Throw a star-studded bash in one of Los Angeles’ most exclusive restaurants and clubs or jet off somewhere tropical with their loved ones. Just recently, Victoria Beckham took the latter route by ringing in her 49th birthday on April 17 with her family in Miami. To celebrate the special day, she shared a photo wherein Beckham, in a little white dress, stood on her tippy toes and kissed her husband. “In the middle of nowhere with my favourite person 💕💕💕💕💕 @davidbeckham,” the caption read.

The British designer’s breezy The Christy dress from Réalisation Par features super skinny spaghetti straps and a thigh-grazing hemline, making it the ultimate beach look. She skipped wearing shoes and instead went barefoot in the sand. And to protect her eyes from the sun, Beckham accessorized with chic oversized frames. Beckham is no stranger to mini dress silhouettes — after all, short LBDs became her signature look during her Spice Girl days. But, as you can see, the fashion chameleon likes to trade in the classic style for a crisp white iteration in the spring and summer.

And as it turns out, this may not be the first time Beckham donned the LWD (little white dress) for a family celebration. For her husband’s birthday last year, she shared an image near the shore — a go-to birthday destination for the Beckham family — wearing a nearly identical mini dress. Is it the same? We can’t say for sure, but it does boast the same micro silhouette and itty-bitty straps.

In addition to the romantic beach pic, Beckham revealed a snap from her family dinner, where she indulged in a slice of cake. She captioned the post: “Celebrating meeeeeee!!😂🥳 last night. I love u all so much!! We miss u @romeobeckham! Kisses @davidbeckham@brooklynpeltzbeckham@cruzbeckham#HarperSeven xx” The second image in the carousel is of the Beckham family — minus Romeo, who was absent from the festivities — smiling for a group shot.

If you’re currently searching for birthday or summer outfit inspiration, consider recreating Beckham’s LWD look. To assist in your shopping, TZR found her exact dress and a handful of similar styles, below.