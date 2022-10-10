Ever since becoming a mom to her son Cy in February 2022, Jennifer Lawrence’s official public appearances have been sporadic and few — that is, until recently. The star has been gracing magazine covers like the October issue of Vogue and doing quite a bit of press for her new film, Causeway. In September 2022, she appeared at the Toronto Film Festival and, this month, she found herself in London to continue the press tour, serving up a number of looks. For instance, on October 8, Jennifer Lawrence was seen leaving The May Fair hotel in the sleekest of little black dresses, epitomizing her signature, elegant red carpet style.

For her evening look, stylist Kate Young plucked a fitted black midi dress with a high, asymmetrical neckline from The Row’s recent Spring/Summer 2023 line — a chic but unsurprising choice, given that the label is an established go-to for the star. Nonetheless, she teamed the frock with a black velvet clutch, black leather heels by Gianvito Rossi, and pearl drop earrings from fine jewelry label Sidney Garber. Her blonde hair was pulled back into a loose and low-slung bun, while the rest of her glam was made up of a smoky eye, a glossy pink lip, and warm, glowing skin.

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

JLaw fashion fans will be happy to know that, although the exact black dress is not available at the moment, a similar one from The Row (as well as other designers like Helmut Lang and Simon Miller) can help you easily recreate this chic LBD moment. Lawrence’s exact sandals and pearl earrings can be found, too. (It’s worth noting that all profits from sales at Sidney Garber go to various charitable causes.) Now, all you need is a velvet black clutch and you’re good to go.

With holiday celebrations on the horizon, a look like this could serve you well in that it’s as versatile as it is timeless. So, follow Lawrence’s lead and invest in an elegant LBD that will prove its worth year after year.

