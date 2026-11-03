With its final season drawing near, there’s no better time to embrace all the high fashion moments of Emily in Paris. The Netflix streamer’s sixth season, which premiers on Dec. 24, will undoubtedly be filled with more maximalist, Marylin Fitoussi-styled looks, but even before those are unveiled, you can celebrate by shopping clothes straight from one of the characters’ wardrobes. That’s right, launched on Tuesday, Nov. 3, luxury reseller Vestiaire Collective and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu’s closet sale offers designer pieces from the French-Italian actor’s personal collection — and they’re already selling out.

Long before assuming the character of Sylvie Grateau on Emily in Paris, Leroy-Beaulieu made a splash in film and TV roles in both France and the US. But it was her turn as the head of Agence Grateau that put her back in the spotlight as a bone fide fashion star, even giving Lily Collins a run for her money in terms of the series’ standout looks. That said, it’s no surprise that her personal style would be just as impressive — and quintessentially French. That’s exactly what she and Vestiaire Collective tapped into when curating their closet sale, with proceeds benefitting Innocence en Danger, a foundation dedicated to the protection of children from violence.

Courtesy of Vestiaire Collective (+) (+) INFO 1/2

The collection initially went live Tuesday morning, with pieces from Leroy-Beaulieu’s own wardrobe — including major finds from Fendi, Chloé, Dior, and more — that ranged in price from $150 to $2,200. But as of press time, practically everything has already been sold. However, the remaining Miu Miu mini shorts ($263), wool Balenciaga jacket ($1352), and patent Amina Muaddi pumps ($311) would all be prized possessions for the French fashion obsessed and Emily in Paris lovers out there.

While Vestiaire’s site says new styles will be added next month, in the meantime you can also shop from a curated selection, inspired by Leroy-Beaulieu’s chic, Parisian aesthetic. This dedicated edit features high-end designers like Saint Laurent, Alaïa, and Schiaparelli among others, and has something for practically every occasion. From timeless luxury staples to party dresses and statement accessories, it’s the perfect place to channel your inner French girl just in time for Emily and Sylvie’s last hoorah.