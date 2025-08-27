Amal Clooney was the picture of Italian elegance in yellow Balmain as she arrived at the Venice Film Festival this week. The human rights lawyer has been in Italy for the month for a mix of business and pleasure — and date nights! — routinely turning looks left, right, and centre. However, her water taxi arrival yesterday might just be the most scene-stealing moment of all.

The 47-year-old opted for a butter-hued pencil midi dress with wide halter neck straps from Olivier Rousteing’s Resort 2026 collection. The eye-catching number was cinched in at the waist with a belt featuring Balmain’s now-signature gold buckle. Clooney also carried a white leather Ebene handbag from the label, which boasted complimentary gold hardware and detailing.

The fashion plate — who famously eschews a celebrity stylist, instead dressing herself — teamed the look with simple white leather pumps and oversized sunglasses. Lending even more star power to the outfit, as she waved to fans, the buzzy re-released Cartier Baignoire watch in 18k yellow gold could be seen on her wrist, as well as diamond and gold Trinity de Cartier earrings peeking out from her perfectly tousled hair.

Getty Images

It’s not the first time Clooney has opted for this striking shade at the Venice Film Festival either. Last year, when stepping out to support George at the premiere of his movie Wolfs, the mom-of-two graced the red carpet in a standout Atelier Versace ruffled gown in the flattering shade.

Getty Images

Oscar-winning actor George is the lead in Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly alongside Laura Dern and Adam Sandler, which is having its premiere at the star-studded event this week. This year’s installment, the 82nd annual Film Festival, has also welcomed the likes of Cate Blanchett and Emma Stone ahead of upcoming screenings, which kick off today.

Getty Images

So far in August, the power couple has hosted high-powered guests at their villa in Lake Como and in the region’s most exclusive hotels and resorts on behalf of The Clooney Foundation of Justice and its fundraising initiatives.

The jet-setting pair are due to return to New York to present their annual human rights awards ceremony, The Albies, on September 25.