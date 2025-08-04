Amal Clooney has a summer dress collection that would rival that of a department store. The ever-stylish human rights lawyer is currently in Lake Como with husband George for a getaway that marries business and pleasure — as they are hosting events for The Clooney Foundation of Justice in the region. Every time the power couple has stepped out of the house, it’s as good as a red carpet moment.

As the Clooneys welcomed friends to their famed 25-bedroom lakeside home, Villa Oleandra, this week, the mom-of-two wowed in a bias cut Y2K-reminiscent gown with a draped neckline and back, rosette detailing, and thigh-high split. The magenta number was just the latest in a trio of divine golden hour fashion moments in the idyllic Italian setting since the pair arrived earlier this week.

The 47-year-old, who notably styles and shops for herself, teamed the floaty dress with a simple metallic envelope clutch and dangling earrings, with gold frame sunglasses perched on top of her head. As for the mini bouquet of flowers? They were coincidentally a perfect color match too.

Clooney also proved that sequins aren’t just for Q4 too. As the couple were being ferried to the luxury Grand Hotel Tremezzo, the fashion plate was seen in a silver sequin and fringe number by New York-based design duo Badgley Misckha. Known for their eveningwear, bridal lines, and occasionwear, the label also boasts celebrity fans such as Jennifer Lopez, Halle Berry, Kate Winslet, and Helen Mirren. Clooney wore her shimmering asymmetrical dress with simple silver ankle strap sandals and a petite hard shell clutch bag.

Despite her mega-watt status, Clooney is known for her penchant for contemporary labels. Case in point: her Badgley Mischka dress retails for $440 and can even be found on sale for $330 in both silver and gold.

‌To make the bling-heavy fashion statement seem more low-key for a sunset lakeside dinner, she kept her hair in simple loose bohemian waves and opted for a natural, pared-back beauty look. Drop down diamond earrings made for a perfect finishing touch.

‌Meanwhile, her Hollywood heavyweight husband, 64, went the classic route in a navy blazer over a black polo shirt.

Lake Como is of significant importance to the glamorous pair. In July 2013, a friend called the Ocean’s Eleven star and asked could he bring a friend to dinner at his home. After Clooney immediately hit it off with the British barrister, then going by Amal Alamuddin, he proposed the following year after a whirlwind romance. The couple also wed in Italy, with a star-studded but intimate ceremony at the opulent Aman Canal Grande resort in Venice.

The couple are due to return to New York to present their annual human rights awards ceremony, The Albies, on September 25.