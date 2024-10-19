When it comes to America’s royal families, the Presleys are undeniably on the same A-list level as the Kennedys and the Bushes. From Elvis and Priscilla, to their only daughter, Lisa Marie and her four children, this family has been in the spotlight for over seven decades, and their fame only grows with time. Riley Keough, Lisa Marie’s first-born child, for one, established herself as one to watch early on in her career. By the time she hit her teenage years, Keough already made a name for herself on the modeling and style fronts. And now, 20 years later, she’s hit full-blown star status after appearing in multiple hit TV shows, modeling for Dior, and becoming a Chanel house ambassador.

For much of her childhood, Keough was kept out of the public eye. But during the mid-2000s — once she hit her teenage years — she started popping up at various A-list affairs. After connecting with Dior’s John Galliano (and even modeling in his Spring/Summer 2005 show), she became a front-row regular at numerous fashion week fêtes. Off the catwalk, Keough frequently embraced the indie sleaze aesthetic with low-waisted mini skirts, slouchy sweaters, and lacy LBDs. Occasionally, she’d add a refined flair to her OOTD with a designer handbag — some of her signature houses were Dior, Coach, and Chanel, all brands she still reaches for today. Once she secured the role of Marie Currie in the 2010 film, The Runaways, her edgy style took a polished turn. At the movie’s premiere, Keough embraced her glamorous side in a velvet LBD, a bold red lip, and bombshell waves. Two months later, she continued her chic streak at her first Met Gala in a champagne-colored high-low gown adorned with cascading ruffled tiers.

Another turning point in Keough’s career was in 2023, when Daisy Jones & The Six premiered, a.k.a. the highly-rated Amazon Prime fictional series about the rise and fall of a rock band in the 1970s. While promoting the book-to-TV adaptation, Keough regularly channeled her character, Daisy Jones’ boho-chic aura. However, even now (nearly two years since the show wrapped), she’s maintained the plot’s retro-inspired aura for both laidback and luxe appearances. At the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/24 show, for one, Keough went full rockstar mode in a shimmery purple jumpsuit with bell bottom-esque pants. More recently, at the Inaugural Gotham TV Awards in June 2024, she gave off major ‘70s energy in a floral see-through gown from — you guessed it — Chanel.

But wait — there’s more. Given Keough’s been in the spotlight for almost 30 years, her style evolution is packed with notable numbers. Keep scrolling for the highlights.

Night Of Stars Awards Gala, 2003

After the Night Of Stars Awards Gala, Keough was photographed alongside her mom in similar grungy get-ups. While Presley chose a fringed LBD and a leather jacket, Keough paired an off-the-shoulder black top with a pink plaid mini skirt. Extra points for her matching neon pink shoulder bag.

Dior Beauty Event, 2005

While her gray cardigan and white trousers felt relaxed, Keough gave her OOTN an elevated finish with a white monogrammed Dior top-handle bag.

Prada Party, 2007

Inside a Prada party in the heart of NYC, Keough posed for a photo-op in a lacy LBD, complete with a peek-a-boo bra and a corset bodice.

Milk Gallery Of New York, 2008

Keough demonstrated her sartorial prowess early on in her career. At a red carpet event in 2008, the burgeoning fashion muse pulled off a lavender wrap-dress with flowy sleeves and a loose hem.

The Runaways Premiere, 2010

At the L.A. premiere of The Runaways, Keough proved just how versatile LBDs are in a velvet mini dress, which featured sheer 3/4-length sleeves and a matching bodice.

Met Gala, 2010

For the “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity” theme, Keough made her Met Gala debut in a champagne-colored high-low dress. Her red carpet attire was covered in tiered ruffles that expanded onto a train behind her.

Tribeca Film Festival, 2013

At the Tribeca Film Festival, Keough took her affinity for sheer to the next level in a completely see-through lace blouse. She coupled the ivory top with yellow pleated shorts and T-strap nude pumps.

Met Gala, 2014

While floor-length gowns are typically the dress code for the Met, at the “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” fête, Keough styled a rhinestone-lined black jumpsuit with a monogrammed Louis Vuitton clutch.

Cannes Film Festival, 2014

Always in the mood for a funky print, Keough arrived at the Cannes Film Festival in a white blouse tucked into a structured A-line midi skirt. Her accessories were equally eye-catching — she styled purple and green drop earrings, and rhinestone rounded pumps.

Mad Max: Fury Road Premiere, 2015

Burgundy is certainly having a moment this fall, however, Keough got a head start on the trend back in 2015, at the premiere of her action film, Mad Max: Fury Road. The A-lister sourced a leather mini dress from Alexander McQueen Pre-Fall 2025. She accessorized with the complementary wide waist belt.

Elle Women In Hollywood, 2017

At the Elle Women In Hollywood soirée, Keough walked the red carpet with her mom. Presley styled an off-the-shoulder black maxi dress, while her daughter went an unexpected ‘50s-inspired route with her attire. Instead of her signature boho-chic style, Keough took cues from another decade with a printed pencil skirt, puff-sleeve top, and a green bow tied atop her auburn hair.

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2020

Thanks to her patterned burgundy and pink dress from Louis Vuitton, Keough made a top-tier impression at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Academy Museum Motion Pictures Opening Gala, 2021

Keough rarely wears jewel tones, but at the Academy Museum of Motion Gala, she shined in a royal blue cloud-like gown from Schiaparelli Fall 2020.

Elvis Screening At Graceland, 2022

In June 2022, the Presley family hosted an intimate screening of Elvis inside the famous singer’s Graceland Mansion. Keough, Priscilla, and Lisa Marie coordinated in all-black outfits. Keough, for one, looked sleek in sheer lace leggings and an oversized double-breasted blazer, both from Saint Laurent Fall 2022.

Daisy Jones & The Six Premiere, 2023

Just minutes after Keough walked the black carpet at the L.A. premiere of Daisy Jones & The Six, her Schiaparelli set went viral online. Fans were especially fond of her structured corset top, the reflective maxi skirt, and her emerald statement earrings.

Chanel Couture Show, 2023

Before turning the page on her Daisy Jones & The Six chapter, Keough delivered one last method dressing moment: an embroidered fuchsia jumpsuit at the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/24 show.

Golden Globe Awards, 2024

After returning to her dark brown roots, Keough attended the Golden Globe Awards in a feminine gown direct from Chanel Spring 2023 Couture. One of the most noteworthy additions was the see-through tulle overlay that draped just below her knee.

Out In NYC, 2024

Before appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show in NYC, Keough was spotted in head-to-toe Chanel pieces, including a tweed button-down layered underneath a matching floral tank top, a navy mini skirt, and stilettos. Her go-to Chanel 22 tote rounded out her posh co-ord.

Gotham TV Awards, 2024

To no surprise, the Chanel brand ambassador got her hands on a translucent asymmetrical maxi dress courtesy of the atelier’s Fall 2022 collection.

From Here To The Great Unknown Press Tour, 2024

During her latest press tour for her mother’s memoir, From Here To The Great Unknown, Keough donned one enviable ensemble after another. This The Row Spring/Summer 2025 set was a fan-favorite, thanks to its oversized plaid coat, army green trousers, the brand’s mini Devon Bag, and her Khaite x Oliver Peoples sunglasses.