Last night, seemingly every young celebrity in LA brought their most elegant fashion A-game to the red carpet. Stars across music, film, television, and social media gathered to celebrate their influence at Variety’s annual Power of Young Hollywood event — and their looks for the occasion didn’t disappoint. In fact, they actually incorporated a ton of trends that have been impacting both red carpets and street style throughout 2026.

Both vibrant and tonal hues like pistachio green and tomato red were seen on a newly engaged Madison Beer and Love Island star Olandria Carthen. Plenty of other celebrities opted for all-black looks with lingerie-inspired details, like Kiernan Shipka, Sombr, and Obsession lead Inde Navarette — who, it must be said, has become a true fashion industry obsession in the last several months. This season’s top shoe styles were also present, from sophisticated pumps to delicate slip-on mules and kitten heels.

Of course, young Hollywood also understood the assignment when it came to trending beauty looks. Siren-inspired waves, undone curls, and ponytails proved to be the night’s hairstyles of choice. Dark, lined, and concealer-covered lips were also popular finishing touches for the occasion, which honored singer Tate McRae, actor Tyriq Withers, and more for their cultural contributions this year. Scroll down to see the best red carpet looks from the special night.

Madison Beer

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Fresh from her engagement to football star Justin Herbert, Madison Beer hit the red carpet in a custom minidress version of a Geyanna Youness gown. The pistachio-hued piece featured a fluttery hem and plunging neckline, which she matched with slip-on mules.

Kiernan Shipka

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The perpetually stylish Shipka perfected summer’s lace trend in a black minidress from Roberto Cavalli. The sultry piece’s razor-thin straps and velvet trimmings instantly elevated her floral Calzedonia tights and classic pumps.

Inde Navarette

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New fashion darling Inde Navarette slipped on a black dress with a lace bodice and sheer corset. A black low-rise skirt finished the Salih Balta piece, which stylist Enrique Melendez complemented with matching platforms and Cartier pendant necklaces.

Tate McRae

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Fresh from her headlining set at Lollapalooza, McRae went for a strapless black Versace dress from the brand’s Spring 1998 collection to accept the night’s Triple Threat Award. Blue sandals with thong straps and low heels — both top summer sandal trends — gave her look a burst of color.

Olandria Carthen

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Olandria Carthen never fears a statement look — as evidenced by her bright red dress. The fiery piece was made with allover floral embroidery, creating a lacey effect. Matching pumps and a daring waist-high slit brought a slick finish to the Love Island star’s outfit.

Rebecca Black

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Rebecca Black opted for a black George Keburia dress with metal cups on its bust. The strapless design wasa paired with a red satin clutch by Ahikoza.

Avantika

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Avantika sparkled in a black dress covered with celestial gold embroidery. The Not Suitable For Work star’s intricate design included an embellished choker neckline, creating a statement sans jewelry.

Sienna Spiro

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Rising musician Sienna Spiro sparkled on the red carpet in a strapless dress. The piece’s silver-and-green beadwork created a grid pattern, which she paired with a blue manicure and brushed pouf hairdo.

Sombr

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Sombr, who received the evening’s Songwriter of the Year honor, continued his dark aesthetic in a sheer floral shirt and black pants. Black sunglasses, studded Oxfords, and a silver collar necklace — plus a strand of black beads — lent his outfit a rockstar flair.