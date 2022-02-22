There once was a time — around the early 2010s, let’s say — when an aggressively off-center hair part was about as commonplace as breathing. Hypothetical bonus points were given if you also had a swoopy side bang that partially obstructed your vision. But alas, times change, and these days, a center part is far more en vogue, the long-lost side part considered by many to be a cringe-worthy millennial trope. However, Vanessa Hudgens’ new side part bob might just have shifted the narrative by giving the style a brand new — and seriously chic — life.

The Tick, Tick...Boom! star recently stepped out to an event with Prada looking as glamorous as ever in a high-waisted metallic mini skirt, black knit cropped top, and an oversized blazer. Her makeup, an Old Hollywood-esque look with matte eyeshadow, winged liner, and pouty lips, was courtesy of Allan Avendaño. Hudgens’ hair, done by stylist Chad Wood, was styled into a sleek, side-parted bob with big, bouncy curls, adding to the Old Hollywood glamour while giving a nod to the long-lost 2010s trend.

There’s no denying the similarity between Hudgens’ look and Zendaya’s recent bouncy blowout; both embrace the bob haircut trend with heaping amounts of body and shine, resulting in a stunning retro-glam moment.

Though she occasionally adds extensions for a more dramatic effect, Hudgens has been loving the shoulder-length bob for a while now and seems particularly fond of vintage styles. For the 2021 premiere of her Netflix film Tick, Tick...Boom!, the star went for a sleek bob with flipped out ends, which celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano told TZR was a reference to actor Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct. For last year’s holiday festivities, Hudgens channeled true ‘70s disco glam with a stunning, Farrah Fawcett-like feathered bob with a bold, glittering eyeshadow look.

While most fans probably remember her as the sweet, long-haired Gabriella Montez from Disney’s High School Musical franchise, it’s clear that Hudgens much prefers a shorter, more grown-up style — and it totally suits her.