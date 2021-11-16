Flipped-out ends are back, but with a modern twist. Wondering what that means, exactly? Well, when you think of the famous '60s hairstyle, you might imagine a super voluminous crown à la Jackie Kennedy. But these days, the bouncy flip teamed with stick-straight, glossy strands instead of dramatic teasing is all the buzz. Among the stars obsessed with the trend is Vanessa Hudgens — who recently debuted not just one but two different ways to wear the on-trend hairstyle.

Flash to yesterday and the day prior, the actor dedicated a chunk of time to press for her new Netflix film Tick, Tick... Boom. Of course, the Disney Channel alum went full glam for both occasions, turning to celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano to give her retro flipped ends hair.

"We decided to reference Sharon Stone from Basic Instinct last night”, Priano told TZR, referring to the 1992 film star's famously sultry, slicked-back bob. "We wanted Vanessa to look sexy, chic, bitchy, and rich with beauty." To make that a reality, Priano gave her a super sleek style comprising a deep side part and flipped ends. And it’s safe to say that the California native’s finished look checked all of the boxes.

If you want to recreate the look at home, Priano conveniently broke down exactly how she brought the style to life. “I prepped the hair using SexyHair Hand Crafted Blow Dry Protection Serum,” she explained. And to achieve the hair flip, she “blew Hudgens’ hair out using a large round brush, constantly holding heat at the ends and flipping the hair upward with the brush.”

She finished by spraying the hair with SexyHair’s Silk Finish Elixir and flat ironing her roots to “keep the look closely framed to her crown.” And finally, she used a 2” iron to curl her ends upward, to “really locked in the flip,” followed by a misting of SexyHair’s Spray and Stay hairspray.

But wait, there’s more. The night before, Hudgens stunned in another flipped hairstyle by Priano, which the expert styled up into a snatched ponytail. She used the same products as the previous evening but made minor tweaks to achieve the style. "The only difference was that I used the Hidden crown hair extensions," she told TZR. "I turned the clips upside down to pull the hair into a high pony and then flipped the ends with a 2" curling iron." To finish, she used the Pattern Edge Brush to lock down the star's baby hairs.

So many stars have embraced the flipped-out ends trend in 2021, including Keke Palmer and Saweetie — and the nostalgic trend shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. That said, consider taking a page from Hudgens and Priano’s book this winter, especially if you already have a shoulder-grazing bob.