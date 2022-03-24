Eyeliner trends have taken many forms over the years, but one thing has remained certain: it’s one of the best ways to instantly amp up the drama in any makeup look. Recently, the Euphoria-fication of eyeliner has encouraged makeup lovers to go for more daring eyeliner looks that surpass the status quo of cat eye winged liner. Double winged eyeliner, in particular, has been absolutely everywhere this year, with plenty of celebrities getting in on the new trend and putting their unique spin on it. Vanessa Hudgens, one of the few celebrities to try out the look, has been all about bold eyeliner recently — her latest look being a double-winged 3D holographic liner courtesy of makeup artist Allan Avendaño.

Along with a soft, bronzy makeup look, Avendaño created a double-lined look on Hudgens comprised of a simple black line along her lash line and a silver holographic liner on top, giving a stunning three-dimensional effect. Her hair, styled by Chad Wood, was pulled back into a sleek ponytail, allowing the eye makeup to take the spotlight. As Hudgens was on her way to a screening for Miu Miu’s short film “House Comes With a Bird” in Los Angeles, it was only fitting that the star wore a cropped collared shirt and black mini skirt from the luxury fashion brand.

As the newly crowned queen of bold eyeliner, Hudgens sported a series of similarly playful looks when attending Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. For her appearances there, makeup artist Tonya Brewer teamed up with Pat McGrath Labs to create some seriously stunning graphic liner moments, including one in a dramatic winged look in a cocoa brown shade. The heavily lined lower lash line made Hudgens’ eyes pop, while also making a strong case for brown eyeliner over black.

Brewer also went abstract with a red graphic eyeliner look, lining the inner half of her bottom lash line and adding single line on her eyelids right below her brow bone. It looks like she also used black or brown eyeliner to create a baby cat-eye (aka kitten eye), which is always flattering.

There’s no telling where Hudgens will take her eyeliner obsession next, but here’s to hoping she keeps it going.