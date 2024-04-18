Ahh... spring in New York. It’s debatably the best season for spotting your favorite A-lister out and about in an effortlessly chic look. This week alone, ever since 60-degree weather became the norm in the Big Apple, longtime New Yorkers like Jennifer Lawrence, Emily Ratajkowski, Jennifer Lopez, and more have all been snapped by the paparazzi dressed in a slew of spring-ready ensembles. And now, Katie Holmes is the latest Chelsea-based fashion muse to deliver a healthy dose of seasonal style inspo. On April 17, Holmes styled a pastel-heavy outfit complete with a classic button-down and trousers while running errands in SoHo.

On Wednesday, the day before her daughter Suri Cruise’s 18th birthday, Holmes spent the sunny afternoon picking up some last-minute supplies for her only child’s special day. While hopping in and out of boutiques, the Dawson’s Creek alum allowed photographers a close-up shot of her OOTD, which started with a baby blue button-down tucked into ivory wide-leg trousers. Her carry-all of the day was a black leather tote that coordinated to her summery Birkenstock sandals, a more relaxed shoe option as opposed to her go-to ballet flats. Holmes rounded out her off-duty look with minimal accessories — only a few gold necklaces in varying lengths and sleek oval-shaped sunglasses.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

That same day in Downtown Manhattan, the birthday girl was also photographed out on the town, in numbers inspired by her mom’s signature aesthetic. Cruise looked ultra-cool in a laidback denim on denim moment, which featured a dark-wash jacket on top and matching straight-leg jeans on the bottom. Unlike Holmes’ latest look, Cruise layered up with a navy blue sweatshirt underneath her denim topper. The 18-year-old gave her final ‘fit a country-ified feel by choosing brown cowboy boots as her footwear of the day.

Diamond / BACKGRID

Now that freezing temps are officially behind us, keep an eye out for lots more celebrity street style appearances in the weeks to come. Until Holmes’ next stylish outing, channel her warm weather-approved co-ord with the curated edit below. Extra points if you snag a pair of Birkenstocks.