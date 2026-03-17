Rome wasn’t built in a day — and neither was the perfect blonde base. Just ask Tracey Cunningham, Schwarzkopf Professional U.S. creative director of color & technique. As one of Hollywood’s most in-demand hair colorists, Cunningham has mastered the art of the perfect multi-dimensional brunette blend and managing a robust roster of high-profile clients. And in the days and weeks leading up to the Academy Awards, those skills are vital.

While things do get increasingly hectic as the big night draws nearer, “prep really begins weeks before the Oscars,” she tells TZR. Weeks before the big night, she explains, tones are shifted, highlights are freshened up, and hair health is bolstered.

As the big night draws nearer, Cunningham’s days become, unsurprisingly, a whirlwind. “One morning, I might start at a client’s home before sunrise, then head straight into a full day at the salon” — MéCHE Beverly Hills — “and later drive across the city for another appointment in the evening,” she says. “The goal during this final stretch is refining everything — glossing, adjusting tone, and making sure the hair looks luminous both in person and on camera.”

Not to mention, that full day at the salon could look like Zoey Deutch coming in to get ready for a new film, Madelyn Cline getting touch-ups for a movie currently in production, Julia Garner “prepping for an upcoming project,” or an appointment with Kathy Hilton (“whose birthday was Mar.b13, so the energy in the chair was very celebratory”).

Ahead, Cunningham breaks down how she achieved the hair colors of some of the biggest stars at the 2026 Oscars — including the people, places, and things that helped her thrive throughout the chaos.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

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“For Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the goal is always to enhance her natural richness and shine,” says Cunningham. She has incredibly beautiful, deep brunette hair, so for the Oscars, we focused on refining that depth while adding subtle dimension.” So, after refreshing her base with Schwarzkopf Professional Igora Royal, Cunningham used the Igora Vario Blond Super Plus “to gently lift pieces and create movement” without sacrificing any depth.

“Because red carpet lighting can sometimes flatten darker shades, we finished with a custom Igora Vibrance gloss, blending 9-7, 9-0, and 0-00, which refined the tone and added incredible shine.” And that shine is non-negotiable: “That final gloss step makes a huge difference because it gives the hair that luminous, polished finish that photographs beautifully under flash,” she says.

On Staying Energized During Oscars Week

With so much happening, organization and staying centered are of the utmost importance. For the former, “My assistants know my rhythm so well that everything runs seamlessly, whether we’re in the salon or running between house calls,” says Cunningham. As for the latter, she keeps coffee on deck (“I love to make Copper Cow Coffee at home — it’s a Vietnamese-style organic coffee I’m completely obsessed with right now”), Omi Hair Growth Peptides in her bag, and plenty of hydration at hand. “I keep snacks like nuts and dates nearby for quick energy, [and] I love to DoorDash food from Carla Cafe: gluten-free burrito, my usual,” she says. “At this point in the week, it’s basically a survival mechanism.”

Emma Stone

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Emma Stone has experimented with everything from icy blonde to espresso brown, but shades of red are her signature. These days, the two-time Academy Award-winner is moving toward a hue that’s “slightly more refined and ‘more brownish,’ while [maintaining] that iconic auburn warmth that she’s known for,” says Cunningham.

“Earlier in the week, I was actually in New York doing house calls, and I stopped by Emma’s place for a quick appointment before heading to the next client,” says Cunningham, who used Igora Vibrance — which “processes in about 20 minutes” — to give the actress a quick boost of color and shine ahead of the ceremony. “To build the color, I used… shades 7-0 and 7-55 with a low-volume developer to keep the base gentle and glossy. Then, through the ends, I layered additional tonal shades, including 7-55 and warmer auburn tones, to create depth and movement so the color wouldn’t appear flat.”

“It was one of those efficient New York moments — quick, precise, and her hair was gleaming when we finished,” she says.

Isla Fisher

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For another iconic redhead, Isla Fisher, Cunningham “focused on creating a warm, radiant copper with depth and shine.” After building a base with a trio of Schwarzkopf Professional shades, she used an Igora Vibrance all-over gloss “to enhance the vibrancy while keeping the finish glossy and smooth,” she explains. “Isla’s hair looked incredibly vibrant and dimensional, which is exactly what you want for red carpet photography.”

On Staying Grounded During The Chaos

Throughout all the awards-season chaos, Cunningham manages to find a little peace in unexpected places — and at unexpected times. “Earlier this week, I went to Kris Jenner’s house at 5 a.mm to do her base color,” she tells us. “Afterward, we stopped to visit the horses nearby, which is such a special way to start the day. Those little moments keep the week fun in between a packed schedule.”

Zoey Deutch

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Nouvelle Vague star Zoey Deutch paid Cunningham a mid-week salon visit to prep for a new movie. “The goal was to create a rich, dimensional brunette that feels soft, glossy, and incredibly natural on camera,” says Cunningham. She started by building the base with Igora Royal, “blending shades like 7-0, 6-0, and 6-12 to create depth at the root” while maintaining balance and luminosity. “Around the hairline, I used a slightly lighter mix, including 7-0 and 8-0, to softly brighten and frame her face without losing that overall richness.”

After refining the tone with Igora Vibrance, “layering 7-42 and 7-00 to add subtle warmth and dimension while keeping the finish silky and reflective,” Cunningham finished up with a clear all-over gloss for polish. “The result is a soft, dimensional brunette with warm undertones that feels elevated and modern,” she says.

Anya Taylor-Joy

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When it comes to red-carpet blondes — like Anya Taylor-Joy — ”lift and tone are everything,” says Cunningham. To maintain “that ultra-polished, luminous blonde that she wears so beautifully,” Cunningham used Schwarzkopf Professional Blondme Lightener for a “clean, controlled lift,” before refining and balancing the tone with Igora Vibrance.

On Work-Life Balance During Awards Season

“During Oscars week, the days are long, sometimes starting before sunrise and ending after midnight, but it’s also one of the most exciting weeks of the year in the salon. I’m also thankful for my family’s support. During the week, my cousin Eileen, visiting from France, came by with my sister Sandi, and we all went to dinner at Kismet with my son Max. That dinner saved me. There is genuinely nothing better.”

Jessica Capshaw

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For 9-1-1: Nashville’s Jessica Capshaw, it was “all about blending and polish,” says Cunningham. “I wanted it to feel completely seamless.” So, to “refine the tone and melt everything together,” she used Igora Vibrance. “It’s one of my go-tos because it leaves the hair incredibly silky and reflective.”

On Seeing Her Work On The Red Carpet

“I love seeing the final moment when a client steps onto the carpet, and the color comes alive under the lights. Hair color adds dimension, movement, and glow, and it plays a huge role in how a look photographs. Being part of that transformation and helping someone feel confident and beautiful is the most rewarding part of what I do.”