She always looks stunning regardless of the setting, but what’s better than Tracee Ellis Ross in full vacation mode? She’s certainly earned some time away — the star is juggling acting projects, producer credits, and helming her best-selling PATTERN Beauty brand. But just because she goes out-of-office mode doesn’t mean she’s abandoned her signature sense of style or her always-excellent beauty choices. In fact, for her latest tropical getaway, she went with a true classic nail color that she somehow managed to make look fresh, innovative, and personal — that’s the power of her aesthetic charisma. Ross’ pink pedicure is at once season-defying and such a brilliant choice for summer. It’s the soft, delicate color of the inside of a seashell, topped with tons of gloss for a reflective, immaculate look.

Ross shared a shot of the pedi while on her trip. In the elevator of her hotel, she took a mirror selfie dressed in a gauzy white DÔEN dress, a wide-brimmed straw hat that matches her tiny tote bag, and a classically utilitarian pair of black rubber flip-flops. Thanks to the sandals, fans can clearly see the chic, baby-pink toenail polish reflected right there in the elevator mirror.

The traditional pale pink shade might not be the bright, loud neons many choose for vacation, but it doesn’t mean the color isn’t a brilliant choice for a summer trip. It’s gives a real sense of understated glamour, perfect for complementing the beachy outfits Ross has been displaying through her whole trip. And in one bikini-clad selfie, it looks like the star opted for that same gorgeous shade on her long, almond-shaped manicure, too.

When going for a look like Ross’, the secret is all in the right shade selection. Look for a polish color that’s not too red-toned and rosy, but doesn’t veer too far toward a pale, neutral putty either. Striking the right undertone balance will make your nails seem longer, neater, and will match everything in your vacation wardrobe.

From there, all that’s left to do is top your toes with tons of shiny, glossy overlay. A big pedicure chip might not ruin your vacation, but you always want one less thing to worry about so you can focus on poolside drinks and beach reads.