The trend swept in silently but forcefully, and it seems like virtually overnight, every stylish, beauty-inclined celebrity got wise to its retro charms. Though polarizing in some circles, there’s no denying the attention-grabbing power of ocean-toned makeup — be it ‘60s-style, or reminiscent of a more recent decade. Leave it to Tracee Ellis Ross’ blue eyeshadow, though, to breathe new life into the time-tested style, borrowing elements from all sorts of eras for a look that’s completely fresh and absolutely her. Even among the look’s newfound popularity amongst the A-list, Ross still stands out.

Ross’ elegant eye makeup was created specifically for her appearance at the annual Fashion Scholarship Fund Awards Gala in New York City, at which she was a special honoree. Paired with her black, straight-from-the-runway Marc Jacobs gown, the powdery baby-blue eyeshadow was a brilliant pop of color. The placement, tone, and shape of the makeup feels familiar in many ways, but several fans were quick to point out its similarity to Elizabeth Taylor’s iconic cat-eye in the 1963 film Cleopatra. Makeup artist Romy Soleimani is the creative behind the awards night look, one of Ross’ most frequent collaborators. Meanwhile, that innovative bob-ponytail hybrid the work of hairstylist Chuck Amos.

The slight green tones in Ross’ makeup makes it read as more of a robin’s egg blue, a color very much aligned with the ‘60s. But the current celebrity-loved blue eyeshadow trend isn’t restricted to just one shade at all. In the past few weeks alone, the look’s been spotted on Mariah Carey — who took a glossy, sea-inspired approach — as well as a turquoise-lidded Keke Palmer. Beyond just eyeshadow, shades of blue popped up on Dakota Johnson’s manicure, Megan Fox’s hair, and in several home decor trends, too. Pantone might have declared Peach Fuzz the 2024 Color Of The Year, but it certainly has some competition.

As for Ross herself, experimenting with blue eyeshadow is kind of old hat. This shade is a new and distinct one for the star, but she’s played around with deeper tones plenty of times before. Of course, she learned from the best — her legendary mother, Diana Ross, has famously worn the look on more than a few occasions. Talk about some excellent genes.