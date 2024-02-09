Chilly temps, cloudy skies, the occasional rain shower, more cloudy skies — New York Fashion Week in February tends to be, well, not so great on the weather front. However, those who attended last evening’s NYLON Nights bash with Kate Spade for NYFW surely felt like they were whisked away to some sort of late-night springtime garden party. Held at Lavan, an event space located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, the after-hours affair felt like a breath of fresh air, with colorful floral motifs splashed all over the venue. The celebrity crowd and their mood-lifting looks certainly drove home the party’s theme.

One star who wowed at the event? Amybeth McNulty, Stranger Things’ newest cast member. TZR caught up with the actor and rising fashion girl before the fete, getting the low-down on her look for the night. “[I love] when I find a really beautiful, feminine outfit that’s simultaneously so comfortable,” she says, referring to Kate Spade’s Pearl Faux Leather Dress, Delphine Sandals, and Dakota Shoulder Bag from the label’s Spring 2024 collection. “And the fact that it’s faux leather is something that’s really important to me because I’m vegetarian. This outfit just feels very genuinely me.”

Elsewhere at the party, stylish It girls like Justine Skye, Avantika Vandanapu, and Stephanie Hsu socialized while sipping on tasty cocktails from Baileys (espresso martinis are always a must). For her night-out ensemble, Skye opted for a fuzzy black number with a sultry thigh-high slit. Meanwhile, Vandanapu and Hsu both arrived donning outfits with soft hues, cheery patterns, and dazzling details.

Below, we’re rounding up the chicest celebrity looks from the NYLON Nights. NYFW, here we come.

Amybeth McNulty

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment

McNulty went with sleek yet playful all-white look courtesy of Kate Spade.

Justine Skye

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment

Skye nailed cozy dressing with a soft black midi dress, belted at the waist.

Avantika Vandanapu

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment

The Mean Girls actor teamed a powder blue sweater with coordinating plaid trousers. She upped the ante with pastel accents.

Stephanie Hsu

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment

Hsu, the face of Kate Spade New York’s Spring 2024 campaign, commanded attention in a sequin mini dress, neon yellow coat, and matching accessories.

Victoria Pedretti

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment

The You actor oped for a luxe black ensemble for the evening.

Corianna & Brianna Dotson

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment

The party’s DJs, Corianna and Brianna Dotson (aka, Coco & Breezy), posed for photographers in coordinating black leather looks.

Delaney Rowe

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment

The TikTok star rocked a preppy plaid set and cute kitten heels.

Ella Balinska

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment

Balinska donned a sexy lace-up blouse and skin-tight pants.

Nikki Rodriguez

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment

You can never go wrong with a head-to-toe white ensemble, as demonstrated by the actor.

Tiffany Baira

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment

Baira arrived in a springy polka dot red number and soft pink handbag. The TikToker topped off the outfit with a fuzzy jacket (it is still February, after all).