The thing about being a hair muse is, you’re always having to raise a bar you yourself set. Just ask Tracee Ellis Ross. The Pattern Beauty founder is famed for her gravity-defying curls, immaculate cornrows, and somehow making even playground staples look sophisticated. Every style is somehow even more inspiring than the last, and I’m happy to report that she has, in fact, done it again —this time with a thick, waist-grazing fishtail braid with some impressive texture.

Heading into a July 22 appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark, the actor — who is currently starring in the Broadway play Every Brilliant Thing — donned gauzy black pants and a draped sleeveless blouse (both Sportmax) with sleek black pumps by Jude. She paired the edgy-meets-whimsical outfit with an appropriately edgy-meets-whimsical hairstyle: A long, thick fishtail braid, placed at the crown of her head and sweeping down her back.

Along with the great lengths, the style stood out for its thick, shiny, and curly texture, which was especially evident at the ends. The look was kind of giving “Rapunzel, Rapunzel, let down your hair — and while you’re at it, drop some deep conditioner recs, too.”

Indeed, fairy-tale braids have been having a moment — most notably, serving as the hairstyle genre of choice for Zendaya on her recent press tour for The Odyssey. “We’re seeing a shift back toward hairstyles that feel polished but effortless,” master hairstylist and amika pro educator Rashuna Durham told TZR earlier this month. “Fashion and beauty are embracing softer, more romantic silhouettes.”

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That sense of romance was felt throughout the rest of Ross’ glam, too, which consisted of rosy, flushed cheeks, rose-gold lids, and a milky-white manicure.