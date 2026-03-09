Certain hairstyles just ooze elegance: Old Hollywood waves, a perfectly shaped afro, a shiny, glossy bob. Chances are, pigtails did not immediately come to your mind. The double ponytail/plaits look is practical, yes, and cute, absolutely. Elegant? Not so much. But beauty beliefs are made to be challenged by adventurous souls — like, for example, Tracee Ellis Ross, who is forever playing with fun shapes and silhouettes in both hair and clothing. And the Pattern Beauty founder was just at it again, donning an elegant take on (you guessed it) pigtails at Paris Fashion Week.

Ross wore the James Catalano-crafted style to the Celine Fall/Winter 2026 show on March 7. Though the slicked-back ‘do looked like a simple ponytail from afar, it was actually sectioned in two, situated closely together on the crown. Each base was wrapped with hair, while the lengths of the pigtails cascaded down the back, visually combining on the way down — hence the single ponytail vibes.

Along with the elevated pigtails, Ross’ beauty look included a milky manicure that oozed minimalist chic. Created by celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, the set had a long, almond shape that’s trending for spring. As celebrity nail artist Gina Edwards told TZR, “You can’t go wrong with almond-shaped nails: They elongate the fingers and are flattering and wearable.”

The minimalist-chic glam wasn’t the actress-entrepreneur’s only standout look during PFW. Earlier in the week, the Black-ish star attended the Roger Vivier presentation wearing a vibrant crimson lip and bouncy, blown-out curls that I will most certainly be adding to my own spring hairstyle rotation.