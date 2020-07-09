Remember when Tracee Ellis Ross uploaded that pic to Instagram of the "cursive extravagance" she created, showing off how she styled her "grown woman hairs" for the virtual 2020 BET Awards? That should've been one of your first clues that Pattern Beauty's Edge Tool was on its way. But if you didn't get the memo then — or weren't already following the beauty brand's Instagram, which revealed the buzzy launch in June — the secret is now totally out of the bag. And lucky for you, the brand-new tool is now officially available to purchase on Pattern Beauty's website as of July 8.

Retailing at only $12 a pop, the dual-ended tool features three functions in one vanity-worthy design. The Edge Tool can be used to brush, comb, or swirl baby hairs into an endless array of shapes, with the fine point perfect for more graphic and artistic styles. The bristles are vegan, too, and created from sturdy, synthetic boar's hair.

It's a dream tool for anyone who's ever used an edge control product and wished they had a brush made specifically for that formula. The Edge Tool was created to pair with Pattern's very own Edge Control ($12), a long-lasting and quick-styling formula that launched on Juneteenth this year.

And if you didn't snag the Edge Control right when it dropped, you're actually in luck, since Pattern Beauty just launched a value styling bundle including that product, the Strong Hold Gel, and the just-launched Edge Tool. The bundle offers all three products at 10 percent off, taking the price from $49 down to $44. "Your buns, puffs, ponytails & more will lay smooth & shine with this kit," Pattern Beauty noted on Instagram.

And according to its social media account, the Edge Tool will be arriving "later this summer" at Ulta Beauty. But for now, you can pick up it or the value kit stat, just by visiting Pattern Beauty's website.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.