It’s kind of amazing to think of all the major pop culture moments Pat McGrath helped personally shape. There’s the endless list of now-legendary runway beauty looks all crafted by Dame McGrath herself, the instantly-recognizable magazine covers emblazoned with celebrities and models alike, and, more recently, the buzzy films and television shows steered by her singular vision. Most recently, the Internet has been crying out for a guide on how to recreate Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman eyeliner look from the just-released The Batman movie. The sultry, smoky makeup works for costumed femme fatales leaping from rooftop to rooftop, but it also works for an evening of martinis and slip dresses. Luckily, Mother never lets her fans down. McGrath and her team just posted a step-by-step breakdown on getting the full Catwoman look at home, complete with a full product list — skintight leather catsuit sold separately, unfortunately.

As it happens, the Catwoman tutorial came amid yet another on-screen look breakdown from McGrath. On TikTok, McGrath artists were walking fans through some stunning new makeup from the upcoming season of Bridgerton (McGrath’s the head artist and released a full-fledged product collaboration in celebration) when one commenter asked for a Catwoman breakdown, too. Naturally, the team obliged and immediately posted a how-to. According to the Pat McGrath Labs team, the silver-spangled look first starts with a wash of taupe eyeshadow all over the lid and crease.

The look in question. THE BATMAN (© 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

The exact taupe used is the shade Ultimate Taupe from the Pat McGrath Labs Mothership I: Subliminals palette, full of rich moody colors in matte and shimmer finishes. The artist also runs that taupe shade across the bottom lash line to help build up some dimension. Next, from the same eyeshadow palette, the artist loads up a domed brush with Xtreme Black and sweeps it across the lids and lower lash line, allowing the color to extend just beyond the eye for a — surprise, surprise — cat-eye effect. Then, things get really good. The artist takes the Pat McGrath Labs Legendary Wear Velvet Kohl Eyeliner (coming soon!), an easy-to-control crayon, and draws a thin, sharp wing from the ends of the top and bottom lashes and through the waterline before blowing it all out with a shading brush.

Next, it’s finally time to bring in the shimmer. Coating a flat brush in Mothership IV: Decadence palette’s Sterling shade, the liquid silver-effect shadow is spread all over the lids and lower lash line before getting some extra emphasis thanks to the Pat McGrath Labs IntensifEYES Artistry Wand. The wand, which looks a bit like a long, click-stick balm, adds intensity and shine to shimmers and glitters while amplifying color. From the upcoming Bridgerton collection palette MTHRSHP: Belle of the Ball, the artist combines glitter shades Diamonds Desired and Forever Charmed (a pink-russet and deep yellow-gold respectively) to overlay across the silver, adding some to the eyes’ inner corners for some captivating luminance. An inky layer of liquid liner to redefine those cat-eye wings completes the eyeliner, while a generous coat of mascara caps off the look altogether.

The results are seductive, shimmery, and surprisingly easy to do in your own bathroom. To get you started, shop everything you need for McGrath’s modern Catwoman look down below.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.