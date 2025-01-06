If you’re an avid award season enthusiast, you know the fashionable fêtes don’t end once the final trophy is accepted. As soon as the curtain closes inside the star-studded venue, the A-list attendees head to an equally illustrious after-party or two — some style muses even change attire while en route. To no surprise, this decades-old routine continued at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5. As soon as Emilia Pérez took home the Best Musical or Comedy award, guests like Dakota and Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Mikey Madison, and Zoe Saldaña (to name a few), continued the celebration at various after-parties throughout L.A.

One of the evening’s most exclusive soirées was Vas J Morgan’s Golden Globes after-party at a private residence in West Hollywood. Famous for his Halloween parties (you know the ones), Morgan broke the internet again as Kravitz, the Fanning sisters, Kate Beckinsale, and more dressed to impress for the WeHo bash. Kravitz, for one, arrived in a satin little black dress alongside ankle-strap pumps from The Row. Shortly behind her, Dakota and Elle Fanning matched each other’s sartorial energy in luxe evening looks — Dakota stunned in a plunging LBD, while Elle continued her animal-print theme from the ceremony in vintage Dior.

Just a few blocks away from the Beverly Hilton Hotel (the iconic Globes site), more stars gathered at Spago for Netflix’s invite-only reception. Inside the farm-to-table restaurant, Saldaña was photographed with her Globe in hand, alongside a lacy sheer Saint Laurent dress. This marked a sultry detour from Saldaña’s YSL sequin gown and matching coat seen earlier in the evening. In addition to new Globes winners, the Netflix event also welcomed numerous VIPs who skipped the official ceremony. Kelly Rowland, for instance, made her Globes debut in a royal blue strapless gown and a floor-length fur coat.

But wait — there’s more. Keep scrolling for the best after-party outfits following the 2025 Golden Globes.

Dakota & Elle Fanning

Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

The sisters continued their style streak from the Globes red carpet onto the streets of WeHo. First, Dakota looked classic in a plunging LBD. She accessorized with strappy black pumps and a crimson satin clutch from Dolce & Gabbana.

Elle also gave off major It girl energy in a vintage silk chiffon Dior Fall 2004 dress, plus a matching neck scarf. Her leopard-print slip was clearly inspired by her custom Balmain ballgown from the ceremony.

Zoë Kravitz

@NIKOTYLER / BACKGRID

Kravitz attempted to maintain a low-profile as she entered Morgan’s WeHo party. However, she was instantly recognizable in a satin LBD, The Row ankle-strap pumps, and bling from Jessica McCormack — the jeweler behind her former engagement ring.

Anna Sawai

VEGAN / BACKGRID

After receiving her first Golden Globe, the Shōgun actor was snapped by the paparazzi in a one-shoulder silver gown and sky-high black pumps.

Monica Barbaro

42 / BACKGRID

The A Complete Unknown star swapped her elongated Dior gown for a fun and flirty mini dress in a dark violet shade.

Zoe Saldaña

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment

With her inaugural Golden Globe in hand, Saldaña made waves at the Netflix after-party in a sheer, high-neck lacy dress from — you guessed it — Saint Laurent.

Paris Jackson

Roger / BACKGRID

The daughter of Michael Jackson didn’t attend the Globes ceremony. However, Jackson made a surprise appearance at an after-party in head-to-toe Celine, including a see-through blouse, a matching mini skirt, and statement tights.

Mikey Madison

BACKGRID

Just like her red carpet ensemble, the Anora star sourced Bottega Veneta once again — this time for a cowl-neck LBD and a bright red clutch.

Eiza González

BACKGRID

Outside the Chateau Marmont in L.A., González was spotted in a cutout-heavy black dress with polo-inspired accents.

Kelly Rowland

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

All eyes were on the former Destiny’s Child performer at the UTA Golden Globes after-party in L.A. She turned heads wearing an empire-waistline strapless gown in a striking royal blue color.

Ashley Graham

Shotgetter / BACKGRID

The supermodel attended the same UTA get-together in a black lingerie set layered underneath a mesh LBD.

Emma Chamberlain

Shotgetter / BACKGRID

The 23-year-old delivered major workwear inspo in a mint green trench coat overtop a black turtleneck and matching trousers.

Auliʻi Cravalho

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment

The Moana actor made a strong case for polka-dots in a two-tone A-line maxi dress.

Scout & Tallulah Willis

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

The Willis siblings celebrated their mom, Demi Moore’s Golden Globes win in noir numbers. Scout, for one, chose a one-shoulder high-low dress and crimson red pointy pumps. Then, Tallulah wore a black-and-white embroidered midi dress with a matching cropped overcoat.

FKA Twigs

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

The multi-hyphenate embraced her sultry side in a sheer lingerie-inspired burgundy set, thigh-high leather boots, and a light brown moto jacket.

Julianne Hough

Shotgetter / BACKGRID

The Emmy winner brought her fashion A-game in an asymmetrical mini dress and an oversized gold necklace.

Kate Beckinsale

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Always on board for a feminine ballgown, Beckinsale got her photo taken in a pale pink strapless design topped with an of-the-moment velvet bow.

Jonathan Van Ness

BACKGRID

The Queer Eye star paired a sequin slip dress with white athleisure-esque sneakers.