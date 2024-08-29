Even though Ariana Grande isn't a red carpet regular, her Instagram grid is stocked with enough stellar designer outfits to last an entire award season circuit. This summer alone, the fashion muse has styled a Glinda pink Oscar de la Renta gown, a Rodarte Pre-Fall 2024 gingham number, and a custom drop-waist Tom Ford mini dress — not for any special occasion, but just to bless her 377 million IG followers. And according to her latest photo dump, Grande’s “just because” style streak is only getting started. On August 28, Grande went viral in a Prada skirt set complete with a slew of retro-inspired accents. What’s more, in true A-list fashion, this wasn’t the only enviable ensemble in her end-of-August recap.

With her highly-anticipated Wicked press tour still weeks away, Grande kept her fans entertained with photos from her most recent trip to the record studio. While it’s unclear whether she was recording or rehearsing (for an Eternal Sunshine tour, perhaps?), the Grammy winner posed on boxes of music equipment in the aforementioned designer trio. First, she wore Prada’s nylonette bra, adorned with a romantic floral print and a subtle lace trim on each upper cup. Layered overtop the underwire bra was a semi-sheer cream cardigan. Grande kept the sweater’s quarter-length sleeves partially buttoned, which upped the look’s overall ‘50s-inspired aura. From there, she chose the bra’s coordinating midi skirt — a full petticoat silhouette topped with the same poppy print. All Wizard of Oz fans know these ultra-feminine florals were a subtle homage to her upcoming stint as Glinda. (In the original Wizard of Oz, Glinda instructs Dorothy to walk through a field of poppies before meeting the Wizard.) Over the past few months, poppies have been a consistent thread throughout her initial Wicked promo events — the internet still isn’t over her Oscar de la Renta Painted Poppies Threadwork Minidress from early April.

Now, back to Grande’s latest flower-covered co-ord. Grande opted for minimal accessories to let her skirt set take center stage. She completed her OOTD with pointy off-white pumps and simple flower-shaped diamond stud earrings — one of her go-to accents for both laidback and luxe soirées this summer.

The first pic in Grande’s photo dump was equally eye-catching. During a photoshoot for LOVENOTES, Grande’s new multi-fragrance collection, the singer looked ethereal in a babydoll mini dress, embellished with see-through puffy sleeves, an empire waistline, and a U-shaped neckline. She upped the coquette-ish ante with knee-high white socks and Loewe’s Toy Pumps in ivory. Finally, Grande chose baby pink bows on each white sock and simple gold hoop earrings as her dainty decorations.

Between promoting Wicked, a potential Eternal Sunshine mini-tour, and her various r.e.m. beauty drops, Grande’s schedule is jam-packed. So stay tuned to her Instagram for her upcoming designer attire. In the meantime, copy Grande’s Prada pieces via the curated edit below. Extra points if you get your hands on her exact bra.