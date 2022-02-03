Tia Mowry’s Latest Glam Is Peak Valentine’s Day Makeup Inspo

Even if you’re not super into Valentine’s Day, you have to admit that it has its perks. There’s the obvious benefit of enjoying massively discounted candy on February 15, but the holiday is also a great opportunity to dust off your brightly colored makeup and experiment with some playful looks. Though there’s obviously no rule dictating what shades are and are not allowed on V-Day, the most festive Valentine’s Day makeup incorporates the traditional pinks and reds — and that doesn’t just apply to lip color. Tia Mowry’s recent beauty look is a great reminder that nothing says love is in the air quite like a bold pink eyeshadow look.

This week, makeup artist Anton Khachaturian shared the glam he created for the mom of two, in which he used a full face of MAC Cosmetics. There’s no question that the eyes are the star of the show; Khachaturian used several different MAC shades to create a fiery pinky-red eyeshadow look that almost reaches Mowry’s brow bone. She’s also sporting dramatic, fluttery eyelashes that are perfect for the romantic season. The rest of the actor’s face was kept pretty soft and neutral, likely because Khachaturian wanted the bold eyeshadow to be the main focus.

Thankfully, Khachaturian shared the full product breakdown, which includes a variety of iconic MAC products as well as some underdogs. First, he gave Mowry a glowy complexion using MAC Strobe Cream as a primer before mixing two shades of MAC Studio Radiance Face And Body Radiant Sheer Foundation. He then added concealer, two blush shades, and two different eyeshadow shades which were used as a highlighter on the face as well as the brow bone.

The uniquely bold eyeshadow shade was created using three different MAC red eyeshadow shades: Left You On Red, Shady Santa, and Haute Sauce — and with MAC 75 Heartbreaker Lashes and a bit of Extended Play Gigablack Lash Mascara, the eyes were complete. For a neutral lip, Khachaturian used two different MAC lip liners, a muted mauve lipstick, and topped it off with a warm peachy gloss.

It’s not clear where Mowry was headed in this look but it undoubtedly serves as the perfect inspiration for Valentine’s Day looks, whether you’re going out to a romantic dinner or have no plans at all.

Ahead, take a closer look at the products Khachaturian used to create Mowry’s fiery glam and consider treating yourself — consider it a V-Day gift.

