The idea that there is a strict set of rules when it comes to makeup has been well established as an antiquated way of thinking. It never really made sense given that makeup is a mode of self-expression, and modern beauty trends continue to push boundaries and encourage experimentation and play. While there are certainly guidelines and tried-and-true methods, makeup lovers have come to learn that nothing is set in stone, especially as new products and techniques (and TikTok beauty hacks) emerge constantly. One of the latest trends circulating on social media is using blush for eyeshadow — it's a friendly reminder that makeup products can (and often should) be used outside of their intended purpose.

Applying blush to your eyes is an easy way to achieve a monochromatic look, but even if that’s not what you’re going for, blush can make for stunning eyeshadows that mimic the natural flush of your face (which is actually not just on your cheeks). Blush and eyeshadow formulas are somewhat similar, so swapping them tends to work pretty seamlessly. The same goes for other makeup staples — bronzer works to contour your cheeks, and can also make for a great contour for the crease in your eyelids for a naturally sculpted look. And who says you can’t apply your favorite concealer all over your face as a foundation?

Ahead, discover some of the best ways to repurpose your makeup favorites — and perhaps create some of your best looks yet.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Blush As Eyeshadow

Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush has been a favorite of BeautyTok’s for a while now, but lately, creators have taken to using it as an eyeshadow shade. The highly pigmented formula blends like a dream, so it’s almost a no-brainer to apply it to your lids — or really anywhere on your face.

Bronzer As Eyeshadow

If you love a natural makeup look but still want a little something on your eyes, bronzer will do the trick. Simply apply your favorite bronzer shade on the crease of your eyelids and blend out so there are no harsh edges. It’s barely detectable, but your eyes will instantly appear more defined. Of course, you can also build off of this crease shade to create a more intricate look.

Concealer As Foundation

Finding the perfect hydrating concealer formula for your skin is no easy feat, so why not get the most out of it? Using your concealer as a foundation will not only pare down your routine, but you won’t have to worry about two different complexion formulas potentially clashing or looking patchy together.

Lipstick As Blush

Using lipstick on your cheeks is yet another monochromatic makeup hack that doubles as a general makeup hack (the true beauty lovers have been doing this for years). After all, if a lipstick shade is flattering on your lips, it’s pretty much guaranteed to be flattering as a cheek color. Plus, a hydrating lipstick will give your cheeks a dewy shine, so there’s no need to highlighter on top.

Eyeliner As Lip Liner & Vice Versa

Eyeliner and lip liner formulas are essentially the same, so it makes perfect sense to interchange them. However, it’s always best to be cautious when using something on your eyes that wasn’t intended for that area, as it could cause irritation.

Mascara as Brow Tint

As long as the brush is delicate enough, your mascara can easily double as a brow tint — just make sure the color matches and isn’t too dark for your eyebrows.

Eyeshadow As Highlighter

Have a shimmery eyeshadow that you love to use as a pop of highlight on your inner corner? Try applying it to the tops of your cheekbones for a gorgeous glow. This eyeshadow shade from Anastasia Beverly Hills is particularly stunning as a highlighter — plus, it comes in the Modern Renaissance palette, so there’s a good chance you already own it.