Gwyneth Paltrow has been making the rounds ahead of the release of her highly-anticipated return to acting in the forthcoming film Marty Supreme. The A24 sports-drama, set to hit theaters on December 25, stars Timotheé Chalamet opposite Paltrow in the story of Marty Mauser, a table tennis prodigy, inspired by true events. Following a star-studded Los Angeles premiere night that included Kylie Jenner and Chalamet causing a stir in matching orange outfits, Paltrow has been doing, well... quite the opposite. The actor was spotted out in Los Angeles on December 10 sticking to her low-key uniform as of late: a fully monochromatic moment.

Similar to the premiere night, Paltrow opted for a classic jet black look as she greeted fans and signed autographs. And if there’s anything we know about the entrepreneur, it’s that even with her most minimal ensembles, there is usually tons of people who want the exact details. Luckily for them, the Goop founder does not gatekeep her secrets. She recently relaunched her clothing line, GWYN, formerly known as G.Label where you can mostly find everything she’s been wearing. The line, meant for “dynamic women who do it all” according to the brand’s website, is the simple answer to copying Paltrow’s style.

Her latest featured a thin black crewneck sweater styled with trousers and a pair of silver statement earrings. While this specific outfit may not have been GWYN, you can still find something shockingly similar on there to recreate it.

DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

That isn’t always the case, though. Sometimes she actually does all the work for you. For instance, her dark navy strapless premiere night look, also known as the Broome Dress, from December 8 could be purchased directly on the site. That is, before the $925 gown completely sold out.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Last month, the Academy-award winner showed off some other monochromatic pieces from the line on her Instagram. She snapped a mirror selfie while wearing a white two-piece skirt set, which is still in stock... for now.

Let’s see what other low-key matching looks the actor plans to wear throughout the rest of her press tour, but in the meantime you can still shop her favorites below.

Recreate Gwyneth’s Recent Looks