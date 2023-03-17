If you missed seeing Jennifer Aniston’s style at award shows this season, her glammed-up looks over the next few days will remedy this sadness. The actor is currently promoting her upcoming Netflix movie Murder Mystery 2 and already Aniston’s press tour outfits will remind you why she’s always a favorite on the red carpet. On March 16, the star attended a photocall with her costar Adam Sandler in Paris for their upcoming film and wore a formfitting gold dress from Celine for the occasion. Accessorized with a few simple rings and a bracelet, the beige gown shimmered underneath the camera lighting, and against the dark Parisian skyline.

For Aniston’s fans, if this designer number looks all too familiar that’s because the actor has a penchant for wearing gold gowns to important events. In the past, she’s rocked similar glittery hues to the 81st Academy Awards and 2015 Oscars. Albeit those times, she opted for strapless designs. Additionally, it seems like the hip-hugging silhouette is her preferred look for soirées as her Celine number nipped in at the waist and featured a more flowing skirt at the bottom. This same fit goes for her past Oscars looks, too.

If you’ve been tracking Aniston’s style for as long as we have, you’ll notice too that sometimes her outfit choices seem like throwbacks to styles she’s worn on Friends as Rachel Green. Her character in the hit series often leaned into ‘90s slips, column dresses, and other waist-cinching pieces. For example, one could easily see the resemblance in fit between her current Celine number and the Whistles look she wore in the 1994 episode “The One Where No One's Ready?” (Nope? Just me? OK...)

As Aniston makes her press rounds to promote Murder Mystery 2, the film airs on March 31, you’ll likely see more of her signature style coming through in her outfits. Until then, take a closer look at her dress choices and if you feel inspired, shop similar pieces to her recent Celine design ahead. The gold, body-hugging selections will be perfect for any upcoming spring and summer weddings you’ve RSVP-ed to.