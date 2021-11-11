Considering the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards is one of the industry’s most important nights, it’s expected that some pretty supreme style moments will occur on the red carpet. Yes, every year, celebrities, artists, and industry insiders alike gather to honor the contributions to fashion over the past 12 months, from exceptional design talent to the stars who exhibited fearless style. That said, this year’s event felt particularly glamorous thanks to the A-list honorees and presenters on the guest list. From Emily Blunt and Iman to Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy, the 2021 CFDA Awards red carpet was truly the fashion event of the year.

Kicking off the night on a bright note was Blunt, who happened to be the host for the evening. The actor shined in a tangerine suit by Christopher John Rogers, who won the American Emerging Designer of the Year award at last year’s event. Also embracing color (and stealing the show in one fell swoop) was Zendaya, who stunned in Vera Wang. The Euphoria star was presented with this year’s Fashion Icon award from none other than Iman, who received the award in 2010.

Another big winner of the evening was Anya Taylor-Joy, recipient of the event’s Face of the Year award. The Queen’s Gambit star swept the carpet in a whimsical purple mini dress by Oscar de la Renta, topped off with a netted leopard hat, cementing herself as an award show darling.

Ready for more? Ahead, the fashion looks from the 2021 CFDA Awards that you’ll be rewinding in your mind all week long.

Zendaya

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Vera Wang.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Oscar de la Renta.

HoYeon Jung

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Ciara

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Tom Ford.

Emily Ratajkowski

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Miu Miu.

Emily Blunt

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Christopher John Rogers.

Iman

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ashley Olsen

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In The Row.

Aubrey Plaza

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

Cara Delevingne

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Drew Barrymore

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Christian Siriano.

Karlie Kloss

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kehlani

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In R13.

Tommy Dorfman

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Coach.

Aurora James

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Zazie Beetz

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Paloma Elsesser

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beverly Johnson

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More to come...