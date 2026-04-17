There are trends, and there’s style. While one isn’t necessarily superior to the other, the former refers to an ability to nail the most of-the-moment aesthetics, while the latter speaks to having such a strong sense of self that everything you wear just works — regardless of whether or not it’s currently “in.” In fact, it’s stylish people who spur and resurrect trends with their je ne sais quoi. And the very stylish Teyana Taylor might be doing just that with “cowgirl copper” hair, having recently transformed her pixie with the most popular rusty red hue of the early 2020s.

First spotted sporting the color at Coachella’s Revolve Festival, Taylor stepped out at the Tiffany Blue Book Gala in New York City with the same coppery cut, styled by Nikki Nelms — confirming that the shade switch-up wasn’t just for the desert. The Academy Award-nominated actor completed her gala glam with matte skin, glossy neutral lips, and plenty of plush lashes.

The richer, browner tones of the hair color — as opposed to the more desaturated, gold-tinged reds that are currently trending — place the shade firmly in the territory of “cowgirl copper.” Described by celebrity colorist Bianca Hillier as possessing “rich and rustic dark copper tones that have elements of both brunette and caramel,” the color dominated feeds and red carpets in late 2023.

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Given how perfectly the undertones blend with her complexion (and how fabulously the wispy pixie cut emphasizes her bone structure), Taylor’s new ‘do is an excellent example of why it’s always the best move to wear what’s right for you, not just what’s right now — though something tells me her specific look is about to inspire countless cut and color appointments.