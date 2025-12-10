When Taylor Swift loves something or someone, like her list of longstanding girlfriends, she makes sure she stays committed. That’s why, when she stepped out in New York City on Dec. 9 with fellow musician Este Haim (the two have been friends for around a decade), it was unsurprising that the busy pop star carved out time to catch up with one of her best friends. The pair were spotted arriving, together, at one of downtown Manhattan’s exclusive members-only clubs, Chez Margaux. But her friendship with Haim isn’t the only thing Swift seems to be hopelessly devoted to. She was wearing a pair of sleek black knee boots — the latest addition to her wide collection of her favorite footwear style.

The Life of a Showgirl singer usually sports a couple pairs of knee-highs this time of year. It is freezing in the city right now, after all. The boots in question are the Midtown High by Louis Vuitton which retail for $2,370. (Ironically, Swift was actually nowhere near midtown.) She opted for the block heel with a subtle gold-toned LV logo detail. The soon-to-be bride decided to keep things uniform with the rest of her outfit, too. She wore a $6,400 double-face black wool coat — also Louis Vuitton. She even wore the coat and boot outfit almost exactly as pictured on Vuitton’s website, with the exception of adding a pair of sheer black tights.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Swift broke things up a little by carrying a black bag from another fellow Italian designer. She wore the brushed leather Prada Cleo shoulder bag, yet another classic move.

DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Haim, on the other hand, wore a pair of gold pointed-toe stilettos and a navy coat. The musician also happened to be wearing a Louis Vuitton shoulder bag. Just last month Swift was spotted twice in two different pairs of knee-high boots while out in the city. She clearly has quite the collection of the style back home.

(+) XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images (+) XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

