While everyone else is seemingly attending red carpet event after red carpet event, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are doing the complete opposite. The pair were spotted on November 5 leaving one of their favorite New York date night spots, The Polo Bar. And since the couple prefers to keep a relatively low-profile (well, as much as they possibly can), Swift matched that laid-back energy to her outfit. The Life of a Showgirl singer opted for a sleek head-to-toe look by one of her go-to designers, Stella McCartney.

The outfit in question came from McCartney’s Pre-Fall 2025 collection that was presented last December. It consisted of a pair of gray wool trousers with a built-in belt that created a subtle waist cutout on one side — the perfect dose of risqué. Even though she wore the getup pulled from a designer lookbook, Swift still managed to put her own spin on it. She combined two looks together, which honestly speaks to the versatility of McCartney’s collection itself. The pop star paired a slinky off-the-shoulder black long sleeve top with the tailored bottoms — creating a flattering waist-effect silhouette. The soon-to-be bride didn’t stop there: she made sure to fully accessorize before stepping out with her man for the night.

Dario Alequin / BACKGRID

Swift teased a black with gold hardware Stella Ryder Pochette Bag from McCartney’s Spring 2026 collection — which has yet to be officially released. While already complementing her iconic engagement ring with golden accents, she also decided to sparkle in matching gold diamond necklaces, too.

The “Opalite” singer layered two pieces from California-based jewelry label, Audry Rose. One was a diamond pave lock necklace and the other is a dainty customizable trail lariat.

XNY/Star Max/Getty Images

TZR found the singer’s exact look, necklaces included, to shop below. You’re welcome.