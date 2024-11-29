Whether it’s their first or fiftieth red carpet walk together, celebrity couples always cause a stir at A-list affairs. But lately, noteworthy pairs are swapping step-and-repeats for more laidback outings. Take Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, for instance. Since the stars’ relationship was confirmed in October 2023, they’ve never met up at a red carpet soirée. Instead, they’ve become the it couple of New York’s street style scene. Hadid and Cooper have only stepped out together on a handful of occasions (less than ten, to be exact), but each time, it’s a fashion-forward fête — which makes sense given their stellar individual aesthetics.

The duo has been in the same star-studded circles for years now. However, in October 2023, they took their connection to the next level with their first of many joint strolls through NYC. To no surprise, it wasn’t long before Hadid and Cooper found their sartorial groove as a couple. This year, the stars have made a strong case for matching your partner — in an anti-cringey way, of course. Hadid and Cooper frequently coordinate accessories, outerwear, and pops of color. Most recently, they delivered major couple goals in complementary crimson co-ords — Hadid’s bright red sweater looked chic alongside Cooper’s matching T-shirt.

All this to say? If their relationship is as strong as their fashion game, expect a long road of luxe looks ahead. While you await their next off-duty appearance (which could drop any minute now), scroll on for highlights from Hadid and Cooper’s couple style thus far.

October 20, 2023

Diamond / BACKGRID

While some celebrity couples dress to impress for their relationship debut, Cooper and Hadid opted for comfort. They attempted to keep a low-profile in neutral loungewear — Hadid leaned into the model off-duty aesthetic with a black wrapped coat and a Guest In Residence beanie. Cooper went viral for his monogrammed “Ellen Degeneres” underwear.

February 1, 2024

BACKGRID

During one of their first mid-day strolls together, Hadid and Cooper were all smiles in black winter-ready outerwear. First, Hadid paired a vintage leather jacket with black jeans, an Isabel Marant belt, Santoni leather loafers, and Giorgio Armani sunglasses. Then, Hadid followed suit in light-wash jeans, a button-up black jacket, and a hidden bright red hoodie.

February 14, 2024

Diamond / BACKGRID

On their first Valentine’s Day together, the pair braved the cold in the most identical outfits yet. They both wore slouchy beanies with statement black toppers (Hadid’s was leather, of course), dark gray bottoms, and complementary sneakers.

February 27, 2024

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Even in the midst of a jam-packed award season, Cooper still made time for his girlfriend. After grabbing brunch on February 27 (a week before the Oscars), the pair strolled through NYC in jeans and T-shirts. For starters, Hadid wore a white tee with a distressed Holzweiler leather moto jacket in chestnut brown. Once again, she chose her Adidas Sambas Wales Bonner Sneakers and quirky monogrammed jeans from Nigel Xavier. Cooper went full monochrome mode in an army green jacket and similar pants.

March 24, 2024

JosiahW / BACKGRID

If Hadid and Cooper can pull off matching leather jackets, so can you and your partner. After watching Sweeney Todd on Broadway, the couple surprised fans outside the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Hadid tapped into her penchant for neutrals with a cozy Guest In Residence button-down layered underneath a statement leather jacket. Below her wide-leg tan trousers peeked Miu Miu’s leather loafers, which looked timeless next to the aforementioned Arcadie Bag. Cooper took notes from his girlfriend in a shearling-lined leather bomber jacket and moody pants.

March 27, 2024

North Woods / BACKGRID

Before grabbing dinner in NYC’s Wall Street neighborhood, Hadid and Cooper were spotted arm-in-arm looking especially sleek. Hadid tucked a vintage Mickey Mouse crewneck into white trousers and accessorized with a few of her staples: Adidas Sambas, the Miu Miu Arcadie Bag, and a Guest In Residence beanie. Cooper matched her fashion-forward energy in a navy blue coat, a patterned button-down, and gray slacks.

November 11, 2024

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Marking the umpteenth time the pair went viral, Hadid and Cooper were snapped by the paparazzi out in NoHo — just a few blocks away from Hadid’s apartment. The supermodel, for one, started her OOTD with a graphic T-shirt from Re/Done tucked into belted mid-wash jeans in a straight-leg silhouette. Then she tied a bright red cardigan from her knitwear label, Guest In Residence around her shoulders. This subtle accent complemented Cooper’s T-shirt in the same vibrant hue.