Catching Taylor Swift without her blunt bangs is actually a little bit jarring. The fluffy, straight-across fringe has been Swift’s signature since 2011, when they were first cut for her Vogue cover debut. The singer-songwriter never looked back, adopting the style as more than just part of her everyday aesthetic — by now, it’s a full-fledged part of her overall brand. But that’s not to say that Swift never switches it up, especially these days. The star’s gotten increasingly experimental with her makeup and hair, and Swift’s side-swept bangs at the Renaissance Tour concert film premiere is an excellent example.

Swift touched down in London to support her friend Beyoncé at the U.K. red carpet release of the movie. She was returning the favor, as Bey attended Swift’s own tour film earlier this fall. Sticking with the Renaissance album theme of silvery, chromatic tones and futuristic themes, Swift showed up in a custom Balmain gown, complete with jeweled rosette and vine-style beading on the strap that some — ahem — mistook for a slithering crystal snake. Her hairstyle is even more notable, though, a significant departure from her usual look. It all comes down to the way her bangs are styled, parted deeply on the side, pulled over, and tucked under her large-barreled curls for a distinctly Old Hollywood effect.

Of course, it’s heightened by the column-style silhouette of her gown and that ubiquitous red lipstick. Many think that committing to a blunt bangs haircut means you’re signing up for months of the same look over and over, but Swift’s event styling proves just how versatile a classic fringe can be. Most recently, she’s tried this side-swept take (both for the Renaissance movie and at the 2022 American Music Awards), splitting her bangs to make an open v-shape, worn them curly and straight alike.

But really, even her most creative bang styling pales in comparison to the shock of seeing Swift’s full bare forehead, like in last fall’s music video for her song “Bejeweled.”

Could 2024 be the year she finally parts ways with the blunt bangs? Only time will tell for sure, but she certainly seems to enjoy some test research in the meantime.