Menu
(Travel)
This Cozy Cabin On Airbnb Gives New Meaning To The Word “Getaway”
Goodbye, civilization.
By
Anna Buckman
3 hours ago
Airbnb
Located in Bakersville, North Carolina above the North Toe River,
this modern cabin
features mountain views, unique design details, and plenty of room to stretch out.
Airbnb
Get all the benefits of proximity to bustling Nashville without the chaos thanks to
this secluded cabin
located just a short distance away from the city.
Airbnb
Tap
Search
Close
Fashion
See All
Trends
Style
Designers
Beauty
See All
Skin
Hair
Makeup
Nails
The Beauty Boom
Wellness
See All
Health
Mindfulness
Relationships
Identity
Living
See All
Home
Entertaining
Travel
Culture
See All
Celebrity
Pop Culture
Red Carpet
Originals
(CURATEUR)
(Shop Rachel Zoe)
Newsletter
About Us
Archive
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
DMCA
© 2021 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.