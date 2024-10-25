Back in May, Kendall Jenner and celeb-approved legwear brand, Calzedonia broke the internet with a steamy summer photoshoot. In the viral visuals, the multi-hyphenate posed in a satin green Calzedonia bikini, which delivered a healthy dose of swimsuit style inspo. And now, the dream team is back with another seasonal set-up. On October 24, Jenner celebrated the return of tights season in multiple statement pairs direct from Calzedonia, of course. So, if you haven’t tried the bold hosiery trend yet, take it from Jenner: Now’s the perfect time.

Thursday was a jam-packed day for Jenner. Alongside the release of her cover story with M Magazine, she also shared her Calzedonia close-ups with her 291 million Instagram followers. For her holiday-inspired endorsement, Calzedonia’s brand ambassador first modeled the label’s 20 Denier Ultra Comfort Sheer Tights in black. She layered the see-through pantyhose underneath matching hot pants and a cherry red turtleneck. From there, the 818 founder accessorized with strappy black sandals, silver hoop earrings, and burgundy nails — three chic embellishments for future festive fêtes. Extra points for her dark brown hair, which marked the surprising end of her month-long blonde era.

(+) Courtesy of Calzedonia (+) Courtesy of Calzedonia INFO 1/2

In true supermodel form, the red-on-black moment was only one of three luxe looks for Calzedonia. For the next photo, Jenner changed into another set of sheer tights — except this time, they were adorned with polka-dots. Thanks to Calzedonia’s Sheer Polka-Dot Tights, Jenner’s mod-ish black bodysuit with a mock-neck and long-sleeves felt surprisingly retro. Slingback pumps and chunky hoop earrings added to the timeless vibes.

(+) Courtesy of Calzedonia (+) Courtesy of Calzedonia INFO 1/2

For the last shot, Jenner approved the burgundy color craze in Calzedonia’s 20 Denier Ultra Comfort Sheer Tights. Following other A-list fans of the rich shade — Zendaya, Kate Middleton, and Jenna Ortega (to name a few) — the fashion muse paired her opaque slip-ons with a coordinating cropped leather jacket. To ensure all eyes went to her monochromatic ‘fit, Jenner opted for minimal accents, including pointy patent pumps and mini gold huggie earrings.

@kendalljenner

Just like her red carpet attire, Jenner collaborated with her longtime stylist, Dani Michelle on these enviable ensembles. "Stockings are my favorite accessory for fall — I always feel like they elevate any outfit and polish the leg,” Michelle said in a press release. “Tights were big for the last two seasons and they aren’t going away anytime soon!" If you need help curating a tights-clad ‘fit this fall and winter, Michelle recommends wearing them with a mini skirt and a turtleneck. “There’s something about the covered yet exposed look that feels so crisp and confident,” she adds.

If you’re feeling inspired, channel Jenner’s latest ‘fits via the curated edit below. And hurry, because her exact trio of tights are still available to shop — for now, that is.