So far, Taylor Swift has attended a grand total of five Kansas City Chiefs football games this season, and every time she’s spotted in a luxury suite, each outfit is somehow better than the last. In true Swift form, her sporting event attire isn’t as simple as throwing on her boyfriend’s jersey and calling it a day. The Grammy Award winner prefers to show her team spirit in more elevated ways, such as wearing a bold red lip to represent the Chiefs’ signature colors, styling a vintage jersey to fit her preppy aesthetic, or — like Swift’s most recent game day ensemble — sporting the team’s color palette more formally in a statement coat and thigh-high footwear.

On Dec. 3, Swift arrived in Wisconsin for the Chiefs match against the Green Bay Packers. Even though the game ended in a loss for her new favorite team, the “Cruel Summer” singer undeniably took home the trophy on the style front. To combat the 30-degree weather at Lambeau Field, Swift bundled up in an assortment of cold weather-friendly separates, starting with a sleek black turtleneck which she paired with a mini wrap skirt from Louis Vuitton, embellished with gold hardware. Then, she slipped on a pair of Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee leather boots — an en vogue choice she can’t get enough of lately (see her dark academia-inspired ‘fit from one of her many New York outings this fall). However, the pièce de résistance of her look? Swift’s oversized Stella McCartney topper (in ruby red, of course) complete with a teddy finish — an essential for the wintery midwestern forecast.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images Sport

Swift even paid homage to Kelce’s team through her accessories — a stylistic practice she established early on in their relationship. For the Sunday evening occasion, she wore a twisted rope necklace from Cartier in 18k yellow gold — a callout to the Chiefs' other trademark color. She also popped on a striking red lip and diamond stud earrings to round out her look.

The next Kansas City Chiefs game is on Dec. 17, so keep a close eye on the stands to see if Swift continues her sartorial streak. Until then, channel her latest outfit with the winter-ready selections below.