Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Victoria and David Beckham. Beyoncé and Jay Z. Hollywood is replete with celebrity couples revered for their impeccable style game. Another fashion-forward duo bubbling up? Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross. At the ZOEasis event for Coachella on April 13, the pair, who tied the knot in 2014, proved they’re one of the most stylish partners in town (or, in yesterday’s case, the desert).

On day two of the annual star-studded affair, they brought their best couple looks to the festival grounds. Simpson arrived at the lively party adorned in a unique sequin-covered camouflage set, which she teamed with a black body-hugging tank and coordinating chunky shoes. Meanwhile, her hubby sported an edgy leather vest (yes, even despite the desert heat) atop a vibrant orange tee, relaxed jeans, and high-shine boots.

Considering the duo will celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary this August, it makes sense that they naturally influence one another’s style. “I think it's just something that happens,” Simpson tells TZR at the event, sponsored by LUMIFY Eyes. Ross chimes in, explaining, “It's weird. It's like you don't think you're doing it, but then you start doing it.” Funny enough, when one partner likes the other’s outfit, they find themselves emulating it without even realizing it. “It's not really a plan,” he adds.

They’re also not shy of getting one another’s thoughts on said looks. “We ask each other all the time,” notes Simpson. “I'm like, ‘Do I need to lose something?’ We’re definitely asking each other all the good questions.”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for BDG

One specific area of fashion Simpson has down to a science is her accessories. When asked about the particular brands she turns to, the singer first brings up Jennifer Fisher. She continues, as DJ Maddi Jean Waterhouse plays beats in the background, “Today I'm wearing Jenny Bird. She has big chunky rings and earrings, which I love.” Simpson is a fan of Jacquie Aiche, too, especially when she’s craving boho-looking pieces.

The 39-year-old is also drawn to the current ballet flat craze, and with good reason. “I'm a dancer, and that’s like my mom shoe, so I have all of them,” she explains, adding that the polarizing mesh style has piqued her interest as well.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock for BDG

As for their plans for the rest of Coachella weekend? Well, you may catch them at a thrift store rather than in the concert crowd. “Summer and spring is all about vintage shopping,” explains Simpson. “That's what I want to do tomorrow. I love good vintage blouses and lightweight pants.” Some of her most frequently visited locations in Los Angeles, where she resides with her family of five, are What Goes Around Comes Around in Beverly Hills, as well as some hidden gems in the Silver Lake neighborhood.

The major takeaway here: If Simpson and Ross’ style hasn’t been on your radar, we’d recommend changing that.