One minute she’s playing a pro-boxing champ and the next, Sydney Sweeney transforms herself into a whole new character. Approximately one month after promoting the biographical drama Christy, Sweeney is back on the scene, this time to promote her latest film, The Housemaid — which is set to be released on December 19. In the book to movie adaptation she plays a live-in helper hired by a wealthy family that quickly takes a dark turn. On December 2, Sweeney and her co-stars took to New York to celebrate the project’s premiere. And true to form, the Euphoria actor, who is known for serving a glam moment, stepped out in the most glamorous red carpet premiere look.

Sweeney arrived in the heart of Midtown Manhattan last night — but not without the help of her powerhouse team. With celebrity stylist Molly Dickson behind her and other members from her entourage offering a helping hand, Sweeney emerged from a vehicle looking like an old time movie star. With a quick glance at the photos, you might even think you were looking into a time-capsule, but in the best way possible. The whole thing was so Marilyn Monroe coded, even down to her Old Hollywood hair and makeup.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Her gown was custom designed by Miu Miu, a label that Sweeney wears rather often. She is one of their brand ambassadors after all, so it makes sense that she’d work with them for her big opening night. The waist-hugging silhouette was embellished with hundreds of sparkling crystals from head-to-toe that made a major statement on their own. But the best part was arguably how holiday-inspired the whole ensemble was. From her platform sandals, the little sweetheart bow at the neckline, and most importantly, her feathered boa, the look was a reminder that holiday season is in full swing.

The red carpet decor was perfectly on theme too. As Sweeney posed for the cameras, the backdrop behind her was a lit Christmas tree fully decorated with ornaments. The Anything But You actor got in the spirit as she was all smiles next to her film co-star, Amanda Seyfried. The pair have been doing press together, even appearing on Good Morning America the very next day.

Seyfried, on the other hand, opted for a pink Versace gown and Tiffany & Co jewelry for the premiere night. Similar to Sweeney, the Mamma Mia! star also embraced Old Hollywood with a classic hairdo. Looks like Marilyn might be making a modern comeback.