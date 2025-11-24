On Saturday night, Fashion Trust Arabia rolled out the red carpet at the National Museum of Qatar for its seventh annual FTA prize, drawing a lineup of celebrities and fashion insiders. The event — which was co-hosted by Queen Latifah — celebrates the organization’s ongoing mission to help shape the future of the region’s fashion scene. Emma Roberts, Lindsay Lohan, and Tessa Thompson were all in attendance. So too was Lori Harvey. The 28-year-old model looked amazing in a yellow, strapless Zuhair Murad gown, complete with sheer black gloves and a black satin ribbon tied around her waist. But what really made Harvey stand out was her hair.

Hairstylist Ricky Mota was the man behind the look. He gave Harvey a subtle side part before defining and smoothing her curls. Soft, glossy waves fall just past her shoulders, giving the style a classic, polished feel. The standout detail, though, is the sculpted curl placed artfully on the forehead. It’s a vintage-inspired touch that adds both personality and a bit of glamour. Overall, the hairstyle feels like a fresh, modern take on Old Hollywood style. To complete her glam, makeup artist Andreea Ali didn’t stray too far from Harvey’s typical look. Her makeup was radiant, with glowing skin, a winged cat eye, a hint of contour, and glossy, defined pink lips.

2025 isn’t over yet, and Harvey’s clearly not done serving looks. There’s still plenty of time for her to drop more standout hairstyles — her most unforgettable looks may still be ahead.