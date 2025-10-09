“Just don’t think about it and keep going. Don’t sit for too long because that’s when the tiredness will set in. So take a nice shower, do your eye mask and your face mask, and start the day.. and maybe have a croissant,” Lori Harvey says of her strategy for fighting off jet lag.

It’s roughly 1 p.m. and I’m sitting with Harvey in a suite at Le Meurice in Paris, a historic palace hotel located just steps away from the Tuileries Garden. The model just got in off a red eye from LA a few hours ago, and is about to head to the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show and dinner with Miu Miu Beauty. Of course, she’s dressed head-to-toe in the brand, wearing an oversized camel suede blazer, mustard yellow miniskirt with boxer briefs peeking out from the waistband, and a black tube top layered over a red tank.

“I wanted to have some color and dimension [with my look], so I feel like we executed that really well,” Harvey says of her outfit. “Also, I’m into the preppy feel of it. I think the school girl look is super chic and it’s very in right now.”

The Miuccia Prada-founded label, a favorite among internet it-girls and fashion fans who aren’t afraid to be a little quirky, re-entered the beauty space this summer with the launch of Miutine, a “twisted” chypre scent laced with mouthwatering gourmand notes of wild strawberry, vanilla, and brown sugar. The name is a play on the French verb “mutiner,” which means “to rebel,” and is intended to evoke the same carefree, youthful spirit as Miu Miu’s clothes. And what says carefree more than flying 11 hours for a whirlwind one-day trip to Paris?

“It’s boldly being your most authentic self and being unapologetic about it. And not being afraid to piss people off along the way,” Harvey says of what the concept of being a Miutine means to her. She notes the scent’s versatility is also a draw to her, and that she’d where it anywhere, from brunch to a meeting to bed.

Her signature scent for Paris Fashion Week this season is, naturally, Miutine, and Harvey typically sticks to one fragrance back in LA, too. “I really love having signature scent. Your scent is something people will remember you by, even more so than anything else,” she says. “Nothing is a bigger compliment for me than when I’ve just left somewhere and then people will call or text me asking, ‘Were you just here? I feel like I smell you.’”

Odds are she had a similar effect on the fashion week crowd during her day in Paris. “The overall energy in Paris is unmatched and it’s by far my favorite city [of fashion month],” Harvey says. “I love getting to see the new collections and just the hustle and bustle of it all.”