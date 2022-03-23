(Hair)

12 Balayage Highlights Every Curly Haired Girl Should Try

The glowy halo effect is everything.

By Taylor Jean Stephan
@negin_mirsalehi
The blogger shares a selfie showcasing her long locks
The balayage hair dying technique is as low-maintenance as it gets and it works particularly well for curly hair. The coiled texture allows the hand-painted highlights to pop through even more and gives hair dimension. Click through for major balayage highlights on curly hair inspo. @jessicapettway
With coiled short hair, a wash of all-over highlights gives a glowy halo effect that instantly brightens up the face.@curlycrybabyy

