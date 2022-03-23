Menu
(Hair)
12 Balayage Highlights Every Curly Haired Girl Should Try
The glowy halo effect is everything.
By
Taylor Jean Stephan
1 hour ago
@negin_mirsalehi
The
balayage
hair dying technique is as low-maintenance as it gets
and
it works particularly well for curly hair. The coiled texture allows the hand-painted highlights to pop through even more and gives hair dimension. Click through for major balayage highlights on curly hair inspo.
@jessicapettway
With coiled short hair, a wash of all-over highlights gives a glowy halo effect that instantly brightens up the face.
@curlycrybabyy
Tap
Search
Close
Fashion
See All
Trends
Style
Designers
Beauty
See All
Skin
Hair
Makeup
Nails
Wellness
See All
Health
Mindfulness
Relationships
Identity
Living
See All
Home
Entertaining
Travel
Culture
See All
Celebrity
Pop Culture
Red Carpet
Originals
(CURATEUR)
(Shop Rachel Zoe)
Newsletter
About Us
Archive
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
DMCA
Masthead
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.