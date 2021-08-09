Did Blake Lively Just Unveil The Next Big Nail Art Trend?

Blake Lively is, hands down, the queen of fabulous nail art, and she’s no stranger to making it known on social media. She’s a frequent client of longtime manicurist and friend Elle Gerstein, who she’s relied on for countless nail looks through the years. Lively’s latest? A pressed floral manicure so intricate and stunning that it’s hard to believe it was brought to life by hand.

The Gossip Girl alum debuted the manicure at the world premiere of Free Guy in New York City on Friday, Aug. 6. She hit the red carpet with her husband — and star of the film — Ryan Reynolds, wearing a cutout sequined pink Prabal Gurung gown that elegantly complemented her rounded, botanical-themed nails.

Unsurprisingly, the floral manicure required careful preparation. “We planned this look about a week ago after having multiple FaceTime [dates] and sending each other mood boards back and forth,” Gerstein said in a statement. “Blake had sent me pictures of the dress, and she wanted a look that was sweet, but edgy.

“We usually draw inspiration from the movie promos and try to match the theme, but this time we decided that didn’t work. We went off the dress instead, opting for pressed flowers paired with a more rock and roll style. I love that it was innocent with a wild edge, breaking away from what she usually does.”

If you want to recreate the manicure at home, take note that it requires a good deal of LeChat nail products and a fair amount of patience. For those tiny pressed flowers, the pro used dried petals she picked up from the craft store. Before placing them on the nail, she soaked them in alcohol to soften them up. “This is delicate work and took a little longer than usual,” the nail artist continued, adding that since the nails are 3D, they needed to be “cased into the gel.”

To take them to the next level, she added a metallic accent by “crumpling up gold and silver foil and placing it on the nail.” This added an extra dose of shine factor that mirrored her head-turn-worthy gown. Swoon!

Ahead, shop some of the exact products Gerstein used to try your hand at the manicure, plus our recommendations for those itty-bitty pressed flowers and pops of metallic.

