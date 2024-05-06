Those TikTok transformations and dramatic in-person reveals are all right — short hair season is upon us, and there’s no better time to make that major change you’ve been contemplating. Go for a sleek, elegant shoulder-length cut, a gamine pixie, or maybe something choppy, edgy, and entirely of-the-moment. The thing is, though, you don’t necessarily have to shed several inches of hair to get the same effect. If you’re already a member of the short hair club, sometimes it’s a less significant (but just as impactful) styling-cut combination that makes all the difference. Just look at Sydney Sweeney’s blunt bob, transformed from a longer, shoulder-grazing shag into the sharpest, bluntest — a hair-centric oxymoron, really — bob seen this year so far.

The Anyone But You star has been playing around with ever-changing hair lengths for months now, seemingly installing and shedding her extensions regularly as a way to experiment with commitment-free change ups. When she’s wearing what looks like her natural hair, though, it’s consistently been just past or around shoulder length, with long layers and texture. At her most recent red carpet appearance, she wore the ends flipped out and tousled, adding even more volume. But when Sweeney was spotted coming and going from a New York hotel (presumably for a top-secret Met Gala fitting), her pale blonde hair sat right at her shoulders, even all the way around, and blown out for a sleek, smooth look.

(+) Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Really, the only break in her bob’s 360-degree length is toward the top of her head, where a pair of long curtain bangs subtly blend in at the front. As she walked in the breeze, they fanned out ever so slightly, creating one very cool silhouette. It’s an especially major switch compared to the slightly longer look she wore to a Mexico screening of her latest movie, Immaculate, on May 4.

Medios y Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s incredible what a round brush, some heat, and a tiny trim can do. The quick-change is also getting her followers excited for the unveiling of Sweeney’s Met Gala look. Over the past few years, she’s trained fans to always expect the unexpected.