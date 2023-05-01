Between all the buzzy rumors, breathless speculation, and a full year of anticipation, it’s finally Met Gala time, attracting some of the coolest, most creative head-to-toe red carpet moments in recent memory. This year’s theme plays homage to legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 after decades at the helm of Chanel, Fendi, and his own eponymous line among others. Just like the couture gowns, suits, and accessories seen parading up the museum stairs, the 2023 Met Gala best beauty looks find a way to honor the theme while still expressing each star and designer’s personal vision, too.

Already, early arrivals like Dua Lipa, Penélope Cruz, Lala Anthony, and Phoebe Bridgers have all nodded to the Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty exhibit with Euro-preppy blowouts, sleek ponytails, and glistening, gown-matching makeup. Even the smallest details like headband and bows help honor the designer theme. The cream (and blue...and red)-carpeted stairs have only been open for a short while, but are already proving the perfect backdrop for the most opulent beauty looks of the year — some of which will become all-timers. Below, explore all the best hair, makeup, and nails of the 2023 Met Gala so far, with more A-list attendees added as they arrive.

Dua Lipa

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As one of the evening’s celebrity co-chairs, Lipa was under serious pressure to really bring it — clearly, she’s succeeding. With her glossy, inky hair free-flowing to her corseted bodice and a strong, defined cat-eye liner, she’s a vision.

Penélope Cruz

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another A-list co-chair, Cruz goes the radiant route with some brilliant cheek highlighter, a sleek bun, and luminous nude nails. The glistening, dewy effect of her hair-makeup combination reflect the delicate crystals in her gown and hooded shawl.

Emma Chamberlain

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the second year in a row, Chamberlain has ruled the carpet and the internet as Vogue’s social correspondent. In a piercing smoky eye and polished blowout, she’s also a stunning attendee.

Phoebe Bridgers

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With a refreshed, deeper take on her signature gray hair, Bridgers is hauntingly beautiful on the cream-colored carpet. Fitting the glam-goth energy of her black pearled gown, her smoky, sparkly eye makeup is both intense and full of shine.

La La Anthony

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The legendary VJ and actor kicked off the white carpet with a reminder of why she’s an all-time personality. Anthony’s headband, perky ponytail, and long, white nails are Cannes-ready.

More to come....