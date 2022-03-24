Springtime beauty looks tend to revolve around bright shades that signify the colorful blooms of the season. While this is a welcome change from the dreary winter months, sometimes neutrals just hit different. Not only are they universally flattering, but they never clash with the rest of your look or pull too much focus. Neutral manicures, in particular, are ever-trending for these very reasons. When it comes to nails, one of the best ways to stay neutral, without being boring is with interesting but minimal nail art. Sydney Sweeney’s abstract nails, one of the biggest nail art trends for spring, are a great way to play up the color palette of your choice or make neutrals a bit more interesting.

On Instagram stories yesterday, the actor shared her new look, which featured a sheer, nude base with a variety of black line art. Sweeney kept her nails in their usual medium length and almond shape, and while they look natural, it’s possible that she’s wearing extensions. She also tagged her nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, who has worked with the star quite a bit in the past. Recently, Ganzorigt created a summer-inspired floral nail design for Sweeney as well as a silvery marble manicure for her appearance at the Independent Spirit Awards.

Minimalist abstract nail art has emerged as one of spring 2022’s hottest manicure trends, so it’s no surprise that celebrities have been loving it.

In addition to Sweeney, Kourtney Kardashian recently went for a similar look — a nude manicure with simple black line art. Given the imperfect, mismatched style, it’s also one of the easier nail art trends to try out at home.

“Abstract nails are open to interpretation and can be a soothing point of interest to someone’s personal style,” nail artist Miss Pop previously told TZR. “There is no right or wrong way to do abstract art,” StyleSeat nail technician Sophy Phok added. “It’s trending because of its simplicity, euphoric lines, and the ability to mix and match colors.”

Both Sweeney and Kardashian’s manicures are totally DIY-friendly; all it takes is a thin nail brush and a steady hand — so maybe skip the caffeine if you give it a go.