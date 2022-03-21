Summer might be months away, but it is never too early to plan out your manicures accordingly. In fact, it’s one of the easiest ways to prep yourself for a new season. And although summer is typically associated with vibrant and bright nail polish shades, there is something to be said about a minimalist manicure — whether it be a muted color or all over polish without the bells and whistles. Plus, from all the dry winter and changing of seasons, your hands probably need a bit of extra TLC and attention come summer.

A freshly painted manicure can instantly transform your hands from dehydrated to elevated. The only caveat? There are so many colors out there to choose from: shimmery hues for an eye-catching moment, sheer nudes for the more minimalist lover, a muted shade to match the weather, or a playful shade to complement your warm-weather wardrobe.

Being that it’s a great time to experiment with fun nail art trends and polish finishes, narrowing down your go-to or special occasion summer color can be challenging. Fortunately, TZR has got you covered. From pinks and greens to iridescent blues, ahead, see some of the best nail polish colors for your at-home manicure session, or as a means of inspiration to bring to your next in-person appointment.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

TZR Shop is The Zoe Report’s shoppable guide to editor-approved buys in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. Here, you’ll find the picks we can’t get enough of and think you’ll love, too. Best of all, you can checkout right on this page — no clicking out to multiple retailers required. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through this article.