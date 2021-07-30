You’ve probably noticed that nail art is having a moment right now. Professional artists and nail enthusiasts alike are experimenting with intricate designs, bold colors, and even different textures, and new trends are emerging what feels like every single day. But, no matter how many eye-catching designs crop up on your social feed, there’ll always be something so satisfying about simple, minimal designs.

French manicures of the early 2000s have come back with a vengeance, but they’re just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to minimalist nail looks. Not only are there endless ways to adopt a classic French (like mixing up the polish colors or drawing diagonal lines), but there is so much out there beyond this classic style (nail decals, abstract shapes, or simple lines to name a few). Minimalist nails are so enticing because they allow you to experiment with design while still maintaining a simple, classic feel that’s appropriate for every day.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best minimalist nail inspiration from our favorite place for all things nail art, Instagram. Feel free to bookmark these for your next trip to the salon — or your next at-home mani.

Minimal Nail Look: Rainbow French Tips

Just because you have short nails doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a French manicure. This delicate rainbow mani is perfect for those who want to keep it simple, while still enjoy a splash of color.

Minimalist Nail Look: Abstract Shapes

Abstract shapes on a nude nail make for a classic minimalist design that’s easy to adapt based on your preferred color/s and style.

Minimal Nail Look: Colorful Swirls

Swirls have exploded in popularity as of late, and it’s easy to see why. These colorful curves add a hint of whimsy to your nails without going over the top.

Minimal Nail Look: Single Dots

Adding a single dot near the cuticle is quite literally the easiest way to spice up your nude mani. Choose a bright color if you’re feeling bold or stick with black or neutrals for a more classic feel.

Minimal Nail Look: A Hint Of Shimmer

Who says sparkles can’t be minimalist?

Minimal Nail Look: Accent Nail

If you love nail art but are worried about it looking too busy, try a design only on one nail as an accent. The other nails can be bare or have a subtle design like this simple sage green French mani.

Minimalist Nail Look: Evil Eyes

Evil eyes are another super popular design at the moment. Add one to a different spot on each nail for a fun (yet super simple) minimalist nail look.

Minimalist Nail Look: Delicate Florals

A delicate floral design over a bare nail is so effortlessly pretty. If you want to try this at home but don’t feel confident in your drawing skills, pick up some nail stickers instead.

Minimal Nail Look: Diagonal French Tips

Put a minimalist spin on a French manicure with diagonal lines instead of horizontal ones. This neutral color palette is flattering and fun, but you could easily swap it for white to keep it classic.

Minimal Nail Look: Neon Lines

This chic style is a great way to incorporate neon colors into your manicure without going too bright.